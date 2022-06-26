Arrests and citations

June 13
• Paxton Ragsdale, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
• David Kyle Madewell, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Leslie Marie Starr, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Krystle Mae Curry, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• June Elizabeth Carter, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• James Scott Brown, 59, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; failure to appear.
June 14
• Dustin Alan Birge, 41, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree; aggravated assault.
• Toni Michelle Clark, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Christian Alexander Escobar, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Harley James Hoffman, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
June 15
• Cordell James Asher Stricker, 21, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.
• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
June 16
• Daniel Dwayne Cobb, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donald Vernon Sellman, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Sonya Kay Crabtree, 22, criminal contempt.
• Misael Elias Urena, 25, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; failure to appear.
• Colin Rea Carter, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
June 17
• Jessica Rae Shumar, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
June 18
• Leah Kathryn Stone, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jean Michael Edward Thompson, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Alin Randall Toews, 30, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal mischief in the first degree; possessing instruments of crime; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
• James Kyle Allen Dohle, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.