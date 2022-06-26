Arrests and citations

June 13

• Paxton Ragsdale, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• David Kyle Madewell, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Leslie Marie Starr, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Krystle Mae Curry, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• June Elizabeth Carter, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Scott Brown, 59, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; failure to appear.

June 14

• Dustin Alan Birge, 41, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree; aggravated assault.

• Toni Michelle Clark, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Christian Alexander Escobar, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Harley James Hoffman, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 15

• Cordell James Asher Stricker, 21, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 16

• Daniel Dwayne Cobb, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Donald Vernon Sellman, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Sonya Kay Crabtree, 22, criminal contempt.

• Misael Elias Urena, 25, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; failure to appear.

• Colin Rea Carter, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 17

• Jessica Rae Shumar, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 18

• Leah Kathryn Stone, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jean Michael Edward Thompson, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Alin Randall Toews, 30, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal mischief in the first degree; possessing instruments of crime; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• James Kyle Allen Dohle, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.