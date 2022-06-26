DaySpring Outlet Store celebrates 20 years

Last week, the DaySpring Outlet Store celebrated its 20th birthday.

The brick and mortar store, which opened in 2002, has celebrated "20 years of helping people experience and express the life-changing message of God's love," according to spokesperson Kathleen Benefield.

To mark the celebration, customers were invited to shop the special sales all week long, as well as enjoy cupcakes and balloons.

Benefield says, "The DaySpring Outlet Store sells an assortment of DaySpring products and seasonal items all year. The DaySpring Outlet Store offers DaySpring products such as cards, books, bibles, journals, mugs, and home décor. If it carries the DaySpring brand name, customers can trust that the message follows DaySpring's goal of offering products that are biblically true, spiritually relevant, and life-giving."

She continued by saying, "Located in Signature Plaza and open six days a week, the DaySpring Outlet store is a shopping destination for the Northwest Arkansas region and surrounding states."

The outlet store is specifically known for its annual warehouse sale.

"Loved by locals and tourists alike, the annual warehouse sale takes place during the holidays and brings thousands of out-of-town customers through Siloam Springs," says Benefield.

The celebration comes at a time when, as Benefield says, "DaySpring is thriving."