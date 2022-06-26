Dees wins runoff election

Siloam Springs businessman Tyler Dees will be the Republican challenger for State Senate District 35 during the General Election in November.

Dees received 2,949 votes, or 63.24 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial results from the Arkansas Secretary of State website.

His opponent, Representative Gayla Hendren-McKenzie (R-92), received 1,714 votes or 36.76 percent of the vote, the website states.

"I'm thankful for the voters coming out again to vote in a runoff election that typically sees a low turnout and want to express the joy and honor that it is to receive the Republican nomination," Dees said.

Dees said he has tremendous respect for McKenzie and called her a real fighter and conservative champion. Dees also said, from the beginning, he and his wife Meagan wanted to run a race that was God-honoring and with their eyes set on serving the people of this district well.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Dees will face Libertarian challenger Doug Peterson in the General Election.