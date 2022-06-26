Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dees wins runoff election

by Marc Hayot | June 26, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted State Senate District 35 Candidate Tyler Dees speaks at the Siloam Springs Republican Women meeting on March 23. Dees won the runoff election on Tuesday, June 21 and will face Libertarian Candidate Doug Peterson in the General Election on Nov. 8.

Siloam Springs businessman Tyler Dees will be the Republican challenger for State Senate District 35 during the General Election in November.

Dees received 2,949 votes, or 63.24 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial results from the Arkansas Secretary of State website.

His opponent, Representative Gayla Hendren-McKenzie (R-92), received 1,714 votes or 36.76 percent of the vote, the website states.

"I'm thankful for the voters coming out again to vote in a runoff election that typically sees a low turnout and want to express the joy and honor that it is to receive the Republican nomination," Dees said.

Dees said he has tremendous respect for McKenzie and called her a real fighter and conservative champion. Dees also said, from the beginning, he and his wife Meagan wanted to run a race that was God-honoring and with their eyes set on serving the people of this district well.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Dees will face Libertarian challenger Doug Peterson in the General Election.

Print Headline: Dees wins runoff election

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT