Siloam Sunday obituaries for June 26, 2022

Dennis Robert Boecker

Dennis Robert Boecker, of Decatur, Arkansas, died June 16, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice House in Springdale, Arkansas. Born June 28th, 1949, in Burlington, Iowa, to Robert William August Boecker, and Esther Marie (Gholson) Boecker, and stepfather, Harold Wells. On two occasions he had been married and unfortunately divorced, first to Carla Watson, and also Lueanna Carter.

Dennis was a truck driver for many years, the last couple of years working as a crossing guard and loved interacting with children and parents. Many will remember Dennis as a Wal-Mart door greeter, in Siloam Springs, AR. He also loved dogs and riding his motorcycle. Dennis received a kidney transplant that gave him three great years, until he developed cancer. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church, in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by both parents, and stepfather.

He is survived by his sister, Diana Wolfe; brother Donald Boecker, of Burlington, Iowa; stepsister Kathy Watts of Shelbyville, Tennessee; nieces, Suzanne Gyabaah, Ashley Boecker; nephews, Michael Layer, Thomas Watts, and Steve Watts; and his and our dear friends, Jennifer Soule and her mother.

In accordance with Dennis' wishes, he has been cremated. A private graveside service will be at a later date in Winfield, Iowa.

Ann Lee Miller Booth

Ann Lee Miller Booth, 76, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 19, 2022, in Siloam Springs.

She was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Enid, Okla., to Earl and Myrtle Miller.

She enjoyed bowling, reading and animals

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Earl Lee Miller and her husband P. Dale Booth.

She is survived by her daughter by choice, Jana Rousseau Smith and husband Kevin of Ruston, La.; her brothers-in-law: Francis Booth of Denton, Texas, Henry Booth of Muskogee, Okla., and Lloyd Booth of Jones, Okla.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home, with burial following in Weddington Cemetery in Weddington, Ark. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Louisiana United Methodist Children & Family Services, Outdoor Wilderness Learning (O.W.L.) Center 904 DeVille Lane Ruston, LA 71270.

