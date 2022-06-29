All-Stars represent SSHS

Siloam Springs was well-represented this past weekend at the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Week in Conway.

Several players and coaches -- former, present and future -- particiapted in the three-day event, which was held on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

It was the first time since 2019 that All-Star Week was held in person. The 2020 and 2021 All-Star teams were announced by the AHSCA but no games were played.

That all changed for the 2022 season.

Players reported on Thursday and on Friday, the first games were held in girls soccer, boys soccer, baseball, softball and volleyball.

The All-Star girls basketball, boys basketball and football games were held on Saturday.

In girls soccer, Siloam Springs was represented by All-State midfielder Karen Flores and All-State defender Bethany Markovich.

Flores had an assist in the game, while Markovich was named Outstanding Player for the West.

Both Flores and Markovich signed to play college soccer at John Brown University.

The West Girls rolled to a 4-0 victory over the East. The West Girls were coached by Kerry Castillo, who was assistant coach at Siloam Springs for a semeseter before getting the head girls job at Bentonville West. Bentonville West won the Class 6A state title this past spring.

In the boys soccer nightcap, All-State holding midfielder Edwin Batres helped the West All-Stars defeate the East 2-1.

Because of a player shortage, Batres played more than the rest of the players, who were on 10-minute rotations because of the heat, according to West head coach Brent Crenshaw, a former Siloam Springs High coach.

Crenshaw said it was fun to coach Batres again after coaching him in club ball several years ago.

Also on the West All-Stars boys soccer coaching staff was Eric Perez, formerly of Green Forest and a soon-to-be assistant coach at Siloam Springs for the 2022-23 school year.

In boys basketball, Siloam Springs was represented by the father-son combination of Tim and Josh Stewart.

Tim Stewart was an assistant coach on the boys squad, while Josh Stewart was a member of the West All-Stars, who lost 87-75 to the East.

Josh Stewart, who signed to play basketball at John Brown University, scored four points to go with five rebounds and two assists.

"We had a good weekend," Tim Stewart said. "It was fun driving down there together and just talking. Obviously it wasn't Xs and Os. It was pure fun. I talked to several people about it being the last hurrah for Josh and I. It wasn't nearly as emotional as the last high school game. ... More just fun and light-hearted."

Photo submitted The West All-Stars boys soccer team poses for a team photo before the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Boys Soccer All-Star Game on Friday, June 24, at Estes Stadium in Conway. Included on the West was All-State midfielder Edwin Batres (third row, second from left); first-year assistant coach Eric Perez (second row, second from left) and West head coach and former SSHS head coach Brent Crenshaw (second row, second from right).



Leland Barclay/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs head coach Tim Stewart and son Josh Stewart pose for a photo during the All-Star Boys Basketball Game at the Farris Center in Conway on Saturday, June 25. Tim Stewart was an assistant on the West staff, while Josh Stewart scored four points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists.

