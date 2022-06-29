Annual budgets approved in WSS

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Municipal Authority approved its annual budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year during the municipal authority meeting held on Monday, June 20.

The town's budget was not approved during that meeting due to a discrepancy in the agenda for the board of trustee's town meeting.

This budget was approved at a special meeting held Thursday, June 23, according to a follow-up email from Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce Harp on Monday.

Kris Kirk, CPA, prepared the municipal authority's budget with the help of former Director of Public Works Gary Fain.

In preparing the budget, Fain had asked for a five percent raise increase for municipal authority employees, digital water meters in the amount of $150,000 and a new pickup truck for the water department costing $40,000, Kirk said.

Fain also requested a $90,000 equipment purchase, which was canceled during the special meeting on June 23, the email states.

Kirk said Interim Public Works Director Waylon Chandler may have input for the budget. Chandler said he did not but did ask if the budget could be amended at anytime? Kirk said it could with an agenda item and a majority vote.

Municipal authority trustees did not have questions for Kirk except for Trustee Marty Thompson, who asked if Kirk and Fain compensated for the higher cost of gas.

When meeting with Fain over the budget, Kirk said he brought in the municipal authority's reserves from June of the previous year to April.

"(Fain) looked at them and there were certain items especially, like for fuel, that he said we need to increase those on the budget," Kirk said. "So those increases and expenses are in the budget and we can go line by line to point out which of these expenses/consumables have been increased."

The board of trustees and municipal authority trustees also heard and voted on the following items during the regular and special meetings:

• Approving the regular meeting minutes for the regular meeting of the board of trustees and municipal authority on May 16.

• Approving the meeting minutes for the special meeting of the municipal authority on May 26.

• Hearing reports from the following town officials: Kirk, Police Chief Larry Barnett, Harp and Chandler.

• Approving the purchase orders for the town for May: General PO#'s 35088-35150 in the amount of $152,502; EMS PO 142 in the amount of $21,444; Tribal PO#'s 11-12 in the amount of $750; Surplus PO's 4-5 in the amount of $45,413; Drug PO 28 $862.

• Approving the renewal of Harp's annual contract to serve as town/municipal authority attorney for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

• Approving Barnett's evaluation and merit raise. Barnett received a $1,000 merit raise making his salary for the 2022-23 fiscal year $65,954.

• Approving the renewal of Kirk's contract for accounting services for the town/municipal authority for the fiscal year 2022-23.

• Approving the renewal of the annual contract with Robert St. Pierre CPA for auditing services for the town/municipal authority for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

• Approving a motion to place an ordinance to amend the per diem meeting compensation for elected officials on the July 18 agenda.

• Approving a motion to pay off a police vehicle lease in the amount of approximately $52,100.

• Approving the use of the town's escrow amount of $13,252 to reduce the balance of the invoice on the town's worker's compensation policy renewal.

• Placing the discussion on approving hourly employee pay raises on the agenda for the special meeting and approving a five percent pay raise for hourly employees for the 2022-23 fiscal year during the special meeting on June 23.

• Approving to exclude salaried employees from accruing PTO.

• Approving the business license for Affordable Medical Inc.

• Placing the discussion for compensation for federal holidays added by presidential decree on the agenda for the special meeting then voting to take no action on the matter during the special meeting on June 23.

• Approving purchase orders for the municipal authority for May: Water PO #'s12425-12469 in the amount of $57,497; Street PO #'s1687-88, 1690 in the amount of $14,030; Meter PO #742 in the amount of $75.

• Tabling a contract with Cason LeBlanc of LeBlanc Engineering for services regarding the AMR system until the July 18 meeting.

• Approving the purchase of a Flex Wing Rotary Cutter not to exceed $25,000.

• Approving the invitation of sealed bids and other first phase activities concerning the repaving of North Redbud Lane.