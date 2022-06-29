City posts fireworks rules

The city of Siloam Springs has posted rules governing the use of fireworks for the July 4 holiday weekend.

It is legal to shoot off fireworks during the July 4 weekend and New Year's Day. This ordinance became law in December of 2019.

• Sales of fireworks are allowed from June 25 to July 5 with a city-approved permit.

• Setting off fireworks is allowed from noon to 10 p.m. on July 1-3 and from noon to 12 a.m. July 4.

• Sky Lanterns, bottle rockets or any aerial firework attached to a stick regardless of its name are not allowed.

• No fireworks may be discharged within the boundaries, or within 100 feet, of any public park owned or maintained by the City of Siloam Springs, or any city-owned property.

• No fireworks may be discharged within 1,000 feet of any hospital, nursing or assisted living facility, or any facility for the boarding and keeping of dogs.

• No fireworks may be discharged within 300 feet of a gasoline station or fireworks stand.

• No fireworks may be discharged under, upon or within a motor vehicle, moving or not.

• CLEAN UP – Any person, partnership, corporation, group, or other entity discharging fireworks within the city is responsible for clean-up

For more information, visit the city's website at www.siloamsprings.com.