Herald-Leader obituaries for June 29, 2022

Jimmy Dale Ivey

Jimmy Dale Ivey, 79-year-old resident of Gentry, Arkansas, died peacefully at home on June 26, 2022. He was born on March 6, 1943, to Austin and Virginia Ivey in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Jimmy married Judy Smith on July 7, 1986, in Miami, Oklahoma. While he enjoyed fishing and hunting, his favorite pastime was spending time with his wife and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, AJ Ivey, and one sister, Carolyn Bowman.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Ivey of the home; one son, Greg Ivey and wife Dorothy of Centerton, Arkansas; one grandson, Tyler Ivey of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one nephew, Brett Ivey and wife Kathy of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; cousin, Ina McGarrah and husband Larry; and other close friends and family members.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will be private at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Elizabeth "Betty" Milam

Elizabeth "Betty" Milam, 89, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 27, 2022, in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born July 11, 1932, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to R.F. and Claudia Royal.

She married Harold Milam on Dec. 22, 1953 in Berkeley, Calif.

She loved teaching 25 years of kindergarten, Sunday School classes and children's programs.

She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

She is survived by her brother Eugene Royal and his wife Ann of Lancaster, Calif; her daughter, Jeannie Abbott and husband Steve of Siloam Springs; son John Milam and wife Janie of Fort Worth, Texas; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Rd., Siloam Springs, AR with Dr. Steve Abbott officiating.

In lieu of flowers, send donations go to Cazadero Baptist Camp, a Christian camp in the redwoods at Cazadero Baptist Camp, PO Box 2802, Vacaville, CA 95696 or online at campcazadero.org/donate.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Sean White

Sean White, 37, of Westville, Okla., died June 25, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Nov. 23, 1984, to John Rickert and Susan Rickert in Chilton, Wis.

He married Jessica Willis on Oct. 2, 2015, in Delaware County, Okla.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica White, of the home; son, Kyle White of the home; six daughters, Kristy, Kyla, Kaylnn, Kenzie, Katie and Elizabeth; parents-in-laws, David and Traci Willis of Jay, Okla.; mother, Susan Rickert of Siloam Springs; sister, Bobbi Kincheloe of Siloam Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

