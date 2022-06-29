Keep safety in mind this Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is almost here and many will be celebrating with fireworks. While it's safest to enjoy fireworks by attending a professional show, some choose to create their own displays. Whenever handling fireworks, remember to put safety first.

Consider this, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018 according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's 2018 Fireworks Annual Report. And in 2018, the report stated U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 9,100 people for fireworks-related injuries with children younger than 15 years of age accounting for more than one-third. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks.

Safety first

If you plan to purchase fireworks for your own display this year, the National Safety Council offers these tips:

• Never let young children handle fireworks, older children should only use them under close adult supervision

• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

• Only light one device at a time maintaining a safe distance after lighting, anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material, never light them indoors

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person or hold lighted fireworks in your hands

• Never ignite devices in a container and do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire; soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

• Only buy fireworks from a reliable seller, never use illegal fireworks

The truth about sparklers

Sparklers may appear safe, but in reality can be hazardous – they can burn 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, hot enough to melt some metals. Keep these safety tips in mind if someone receives a burn:

• Rinse with cold water

• Do not apply home remedies

• Keep the wound clean and dry

• If blisters occur, keep them intact if possible

• Seek medical attention immediately

The Emergency Room at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is here for you and your family 24 hours a day, seven days a week -- 365 days a year, even on holidays. To learn more, visit bit.ly/SiloamSpringsER.

Fun options other than fireworks

If you want to keep the holiday fun without the risk of setting off fireworks, here are a few alternatives to consider:

• Attend a fireworks show – Many communities offer professional fireworks displays. Check out your local news to find one near you.

• Glow sticks – Inexpensive and available at many stores, glow sticks offer the bright colors of sparklers without the danger of getting burned.

• Silly string – This alternative is fun for all ages and some stores even offer glow-in-the-dark options.

• Flashlights – Kids can light up the backyard with their own flashlights and start up a game of flashlight tag.