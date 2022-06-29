Lamb, Whorton guest speakers at SSRW meeting

Recently elected Siloam Springs School Board members Brian Lamb and Chris Whorton were the guest speakers of the Siloam Springs Republican Women at the club's meeting on June 20 at Compass Fellowship Church.

Lamb, who has served on the board for 24 years, said he recognized the work wasn't done.

Lamb said God's vision for him was to give back to the community by continuing to serve on a dedicated board. He outlined one of the duties of the board was hiring, evaluating and setting the salary of the superintendent. The board is required to follow laws set by the legislature and is responsible to spending budgeted money correctly.

Being a lifelong resident, Whorton stated that he has been in the workforce for 30 years and education for 10 years. He said he ran mainly for the kids, teachers and concerned parents and grandparents. He said he was raised in a world that knew right from wrong, but today not much integrity prevails. Whorton said because children are a valued gift from God, they are certainly worth fighting for and standards must be raised not lowered. He said society has gone beyond the point of complacency he stated.

The Q&A session included a lively discussion on inappropriate books in school libraries, the latest improvements in physical school safety, arming classroom teachers, recruiting fathers, grandfathers and veterans as volunteers for school safety and selection of text books.

The entire meeting is available by going to the Siloam Springs Republican Women's YouTube page, where videos of all monthly meetings can be found.