New American Legion officers for 2022-2023

Photo submitted The new post officers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year of American Legion Post 29 posed for a photo on June 7. The new post officers will take office on July 1. The officers are as follows: Jerry Cavness (left), commander; Buddy Burgess, first vice commander; J.W. Smith, adjutant/finance officer; Ray Bradford, (senior executive committeeman; Stuart Reeves, sergeant-at-arms; Tim Rogers, service officer and Less Carroll, historian. Not pictured are Mike Henry, second vice commander and Lawrence Anderson, chaplain.

Photo submitted The new post officers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year of American Legion Post 29 posed for a photo on June 7. The new post officers will take office on July 1. The officers are as follows: Jerry Cavness (left), commander; Buddy Burgess, first vice commander; J.W. Smith, adjutant/finance officer; Ray Bradford, (senior executive committeeman; Stuart Reeves, sergeant-at-arms; Tim Rogers, service officer and Less Carroll, historian. Not pictured are Mike Henry, second vice commander and Lawrence Anderson, chaplain.

Photo submitted The new post officers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year of American Legion Post 29 posed for a photo on June 7. The new post officers will take office on July 1. The officers are as follows: Jerry Cavness (left), commander; Buddy Burgess, first vice commander; J.W. Smith, adjutant/finance officer; Ray Bradford, (senior executive committeeman; Stuart Reeves, sergeant-at-arms; Tim Rogers, service officer and Less Carroll, historian. Not pictured are Mike Henry, second vice commander and Lawrence Anderson, chaplain.