OPINION: Legendary Rules Committee tale

What follows is a Bogg Springs legend. (I worked at that summer camp for about 10 years.) I have heard the story many times, although I have no way to confirm its veracity. Considering the proclivities of its main character, though, I would not be surprised to discover the story was true.

In the early history of Bogg Springs Baptist Camp, the nature of its Rules Committees was a mixed bag. Most RCs were composed of laid-back and tolerant individuals who just wanted everyone to have a good time under normal constraints. Others could be described as "Summer Camp Nazis," intolerant of even the most minor of offenses.

During one week under an RC composed of the latter type, a camp director from southeast Arkansas had finally had enough. And he devised a plan for the comeuppance of that group that can only be described as "epic."

Employing the services of his assistant director on Thursday night, the two went to a dark pavilion on the edge of the campground next to a hillside with thick undergrowth. The assistant director donned a blonde wig and a skirt, then the two sat on a bench facing the hillside, the assistant's head on the director's shoulder. Then a trusted 10-year-old was sent to the concession area with a message for the RC leader: "There's a boy and a girl down there in that pavilion by themselves."

The Rules Committee sprang into action. Advancing stealthily on the pavilion in the dark, they waited until they were about 20 yards away, then turned on their flashlights.

The director and his assistant jumped up and took off, sprinting up the hillside and into the woods, the RC in hot pursuit.

(Let me take a break in the action here to observe that the camp director and his assistant were young and fast, while the members of the RC would have been taxed chasing down a glazed donut, which was apparently their snack of choice. ... Back to the action.)

The director and his assistant doubled back and ran around their pursuers' flanks, changed clothes, and a few minutes later appeared at the bottom of the hill, walking up behind the RC leader, who was directing operations.

"What's going on?"

"We found a couple down here in the dark. They took off up that mountain. We're trying to flush 'em out."

"Well, y'all better stay after those two. Don't come off that mountain 'til you find 'em."

The director and his assistant then went to their respective bunkhouses and had a good night's sleep.

The next morning all the campers left for home. And by the time they got home, the story had spread over the entire country. And for the next year, at association meetings, mission rallies, and other inter-church gatherings, the members of that RC suffered from snickering, teasing, and jokes invoking the name "Barney Fife." The humiliation must have been awful.

And I'm pretty sure when they returned to camp the next year, if they agreed to serve on the Rules Committee, they probably spent the week inspecting cloud formations and constellations, a little older, and a whole lot wiser.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.