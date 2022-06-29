SILOAM PROUD: DaySpring reflects on local impact

In 1971, two pastors sat down in Southern California and asked one life-changing question: "If we had 10 years left to live, what would we do to make Christ known?"

That question was the inception of DaySpring, and it still rings in the halls of DaySpring's world headquarters in Siloam Springs, inciting a mission that is more alive than ever.

Despite nearly three years now of battling the pandemic, as well as increasing economic issues across the globe, DaySpring is thriving, continuing a mission that is more alive than ever.

"We continue to ask ourselves every day, what will we do to make Christ known? This is who we are, who we have been for 50 years, and who we will continue to be," said Kathleen Benefield, DaySpring's Brand Manager.

She continued, saying "Our business strategies, our products, our very reason for being, are all measured against a higher standard. It is true we want to make a difference in people's lives, but we want that difference to become eternal, not temporary."

Benefield says that, more than anything, the goal is to give customers something life-giving throughout all of its products.

"From greeting cards, devotional books, and Bibles, to calendars, online articles, and coffee cups; if it carries the DaySpring name, you can trust the message," she said.

One of the main hurdles that DaySpring has faced the past few years was the covid-19 pandemic.

"Expressing love in traditional ways, through hugs and physical contact, was a luxury many people could not enjoy during the height of the pandemic," says Benefield.

Rallying around the motto that a greeting card was 'the safest hug you can give,' DaySpring launched an ambitious effort to help people express love and encouragement under some truly difficult circumstances.

"Greeting cards were an easy solution to helping people stay connected during the crisis " said Benefield. "We wanted to be a message of hope, and a message of encouragement. When times are tough, people need that. We did a lot of pivoting, during the pandemic, and we saw a lot of growth in that."

Benefield says that, despite the hardship, the future looks bright.

"DaySpring's venture into the publishing world in 2017 was a natural progression for our business and ministry model," she said. "We have 50 years of powerful content. Today, the publishing division is the fastest-growing area of our business."

DaySpring president and Siloam Springs long-time resident, James Barnett, has even contributed to the company's titles, recently releasing his book "Blue Skies."

More than anything, Benefield says that DaySpring is proud to be in Siloam Springs.

"We are proud to employ local people. These are our roots, this is our home. This is where it all happens. We are privileged to be able to stay here and do our work from here. Our global headquarters thrives in the family-friendly community of Siloam Springs."

In addition to employing 225 regional residents, DaySpring contributes both financial support and hands-on volunteer work to a number of local ministry partners, including Teen Challenge of Northwest Arkansas, Restoration Village Ministries, Cookson Hills Christian Ministries, the United Way, the Manna Center, Kind at Heart Ministries, Ability Tree and the Mercy Health Foundation.

Benefield says "It is because of the beautiful people of Siloam Springs that DaySpring helps so many across the globe experience and express the life-changing message of God's love. We are proud to be a part of this community."