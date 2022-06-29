SILOAM PROUD: Honoring the ultimate sacrifice

Editor's Note: The following is a speech given by veteran and Siloam Springs resident Tim Rogers at the annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 30 at the American Legion Community Building in Siloam Springs. Rogers was just recently named Service Officer for American Legion Siloam Post 29 and serves as the executive director at the Genesis House. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Greetings,

My name is Tim Rogers. I am a soldier who started out as an active-duty paratrooper, during peacetime, back in the late '80s and, after three deployments, retired from the Reserves in 2017.

When I was approached about doing this, I was honored, but agonized over it for several days, not because I would rather jump from a burning aircraft than give a speech, which is true, but because I wasn't sure I was worthy or that I could add anything to mark this solemn day. Additionally, I thought it may just be too painful to write.

I decided that, at the least, I could offer my perspectives on Memorial Day and the events that impacted my view. I say "perspectives," plural, because it has changed over the course of my 64 years.

To my mind, the power of perspective is everything. It leads to an opinion, which, when powerful enough, may lead one to action. Perspective accumulates, like layers of paint on an old farmhouse, from our earliest cognition until our time is done. Experiences, both lived and learned, whether from trusted sages, from parents and peers, via movies or memoir, they craft our point of view, and color our opinions. Perspectives are tested by time, through feedback, after our actions and adventures, tempered by life's inevitable trials and triumphs, even by terror. Thus, through these tests, our perspectives are either proven flawed, or sustained to our satisfaction. One has only to turn to the daily news-feed to see the impact of perspectives on human behavior.

As for me, things I will forever remember regarding Memorial Day began in my childhood. Every year, rain or shine, without fail, my little colonial hometown held a Memorial Day Parade, sometimes with only one firetruck, a half-dozen horses, our tiny high school band and a small contingent of Veterans, who always received a standing ovation as they marched by. Even as a boy, I intrinsically knew these people were special and would marvel at their uniforms, wondering what all the medals and insignia stood for, yet I could not fathom or truly grasp the sacrifice that their missing comrades had made. "Taps" elicited tears among the silent crowd at the flagpole, and it was haunting, even for a young boy.

Back then, Memorial Day marked the end of the school year and the beginning of those precious summer months when my friends and I would play "Army" for hours, battling imaginary enemy that lurked behind each tree or stone wall, as we tried to be the day's action heroes, surviving every onslaught and engagement..... to fall, rise, and fight again, over and over.

Later, as a teen, I would hear the stories of the Greatest Generation, my mother's generation, her classmates, and my uncles, who survived World War II battles in the Pacific and the "hedgerows" of Europe, and other stories which, combined with history classes and Hollywood, filled me with respect and admiration for what they had endured and what they had done for us. I looked proudly upon them as our heroes, and I felt sad for those who never returned. That is, I felt as sad as any naive teen in their "invincible" years could feel. So, still, there was no way I could comprehend the carnage they had witnessed, or the losses the families of the fallen had endured. But gradually, being somewhat enlightened, taps on Memorial Day had increased meaning for me.

Later, still, in junior high, as older friends-of-friends and brothers-of-friends left my tiny town for Vietnam, they became our hometown heroes. And, my friends and I fervently planned to join them, "soon as we graduated," never considering that we might not return from such an "adventure," clearly still unable to grasp the gravity of such an endeavor.

But then, as some of our local boys fell on the field of battle, I witnessed, and will forever remember, the impact upon those small-town families, even upon their girlfriends, left behind in our high school hallways, and my understanding grew. Yet, I still felt that youthful invincibility. Taps was now symbolic to me of both the thousands of compatriots we had all lost in all wars and the of faces I had actually known.

Departing my hometown as a young man, I attended school and served a few years as a city police officer, then, anxious to follow the path of my uncles, I enlisted in the Airborne Infantry, eventually moving to Arkansas soon after my four-year enlistment ended.

As a young police officer, I had seen, firsthand, the impact of lost loved ones upon parents, spouses, children, and friends.

Decades later, this impact became deeply personal after the phone call informing me that my beloved nephew had been killed while serving with Delta Force. Nothing could have prepared me for the anguish, the anger, the depth of sadness, and the spiritual challenge that hit me.

After a 12-year break in service, I was a Delta Airlines supervisor, at XNA, when 9/11 shocked and galvanized our nation and, at age 45, I returned to the military fold in earnest, this time in Psychological Operations.

Subsequently, I had the distinct honor of training among, deploying with, and leading some incredibly fine young men and women. And, while I was able to bring all of my troops home from each tour, there were soldiers from other units, with whom we patrolled the streets of Baghdad, that succumbed to enemy attacks while we were among them -- soldiers not yet in their 20s as well as some who were married, with young children of their own. I also experienced the heartbreak of soldier deaths from deployment suicides, and deployment accidents that claimed far too many precious lives.

Philosophically, I have always looked upon each person as a walking novel, a book in progress, crafted by each of us each every day of our lives. That unique book of us is more intricate than any fingerprint. Every person in this room is a writer, crafting a completely distinct story.

From this old soldier's perspective, for those who never returned home, depending upon their age at the time of their sacrifice, I wonder...what chapter were they in? Perhaps they never knew the joy of a magical marriage, or purchasing a first home, or pondered the freedoms and frustrations of living in our young democracy, or lingered in the warm scent of their infant child's hair as they swayed them back to sleep, or prepared to take care of their parents as they all grew older, and perhaps even had the chance of savoring the sweetness of future grandchildren.

Their book, their story, was ended much, much too soon.

Regardless of their mode of departure on the way to war, whether by train, bus, steamer, or plane, each person said their tearful goodbyes, hugged mothers, dads, wives, husbands, or their own children, for the very last time.

I wonder about their thoughts, their emotions, their fears.

Like me, they likely tried not to dwell on the pain that those left-behind would surely endure should tragedy strike overseas. Like me, etched indelibly upon their minds was every detail of their family's faces, their voices, their home, the sights-sounds- and scents of all that they loved, as every passing minute they were carried further and further from home.

During my three departures, I mentally reviewed the checklist of things I had done, leading up to deployment, to make life easier for my family while I was away, and what safeguards I had tried to prepare for them, should I not return. I will forever remember the guilt I felt watching my stoic little girl as a single tear traced its way silently down her cheek, and seeing my wife struggling to smile for me, through her own tears, as I left.

I have been on patrol beside those that war would later claim forever, attended down-range funerals of comrades while the Middle East sun glinted off dog tags dangling from an inverted rifle, flanked by their combat boots, and capped by their helmet.

I have watched hardened Delta Force warriors in tears, at my nephew's Fort Bragg funeral service, as their Commander bellowed an insistent final rollcall, repeating his name three times to a silent hall.

Late in my career, I presided over stateside funerals of warriors that had initially escaped physical injury, during deployment, only to succumb to the torments of deployment terrors months or years hence, becoming one of the "22" that take their lives in the U.S. every day.

Simply put, some of the finest humans I have ever known are gone forever.

It's a common saying: "when you take the oath of enlistment, you sign that infamous 'blank check' and hand it to the government," while you, and your family, pray that our nation's leaders will use your life wisely.

Regardless of the nature or label of the conflict: world war, protracted police action, peace-keeping mission, or prolonged war on terror, every-single-man-and-woman on the casualty list, regardless of color, creed, or credentials, has at least these things in common... they were precious to their families, they dutifully packed their gear and left home not knowing what fate might await them, then, they faithfully executed their missions..... and never saw home again.

And many of us who did return to our families, our lives, our futures, have something else in common, "survivor's guilt." Regardless of our spiritual bent, after the shock and anger of the heart, the mind seeks answers: Why were we spared? Why not them? And, we are left to ponder such questions... and struggle with the silence that follows. That struggle, too, is real. That struggle lasts. And it is often a co-conspirator with PTSD.

Needless to say that, now, for me, "Taps" is extremely personal.

So, as we honor their sacrifice, the loss of their most precious gift, we bow our heads recognizing the terrible anguish of a mother receiving that dreaded telegram, a spouse never seeing their cherished mate again, children losing their beloved father or mother, and all the ways that the fabric of families, and fiber of our nation, is frayed, torn, and altered forever, I believe that we can best show our gratitude with a personal pledge to protect this nation that they died serving, to always hold the Constitution precious, as they swore to do, to live the best American lives that we can, and be ready for the next challenge, external or internal, hoping that there will always be men and women with the courage to "go in" during times of crisis and danger, willing to write that "blank check" written by everyone who ever took the oath of enlistment.

Thank you.

