SILOAM PROUD: Lee steps down as VFW commander after nine years

Frank Lee has spent the last nine years as commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1674 and is now planning on stepping down in the beginning of July.

Lee said after nine years he wanted to take a break from command, but having a servant's heart means he will still be active in the VFW's activities and events.

Throughout the course of his time with the VFW Lee has worked to help not only veterans but anyone in the community who needed a hand, according to VFW member Michael Butler.

"I would say that Frank is probably one of the most kind giving and caring people," Butler said. "If you wanted to meet a kinder person I would not know where to find him."

While Lee may take a little bit of time for himself, he will continue to help veterans and community members in need, he said. Inactivity is not something that Lee can handle for long periods of time, he said.

"I've always needed something to do," Lee said.

Working all his life

Lee spent the first eight years of his life in New Mexico. Lee's father operated a lumber mill and Lee himself spent a lot of time at the mill, he said. In 1958, Lee's family moved to Arkansas to take care of his grandmother, Lee said. His father bought a small mill near Flint Ridge in Oklahoma, Lee said.

"I worked all my life from a very young age," Lee said. "If we weren't in school we worked at the mill."

When Lee graduated from high school in 1968, the United States was fighting in the Vietnam War in Southeast Asia and the draft was in full swing, Lee said. At the time all young men had to register for the draft so Lee joined the Army National Guard, he said.

Lee did not serve in Vietnam because he was in the Guard, he said. During his time, Lee had multiple positions throughout the years, he said. Lee was a field wireman and post switchboard operator, he said. Eventually Lee worked his way up to commo chief, he said.

In 1990, Lee served his first tour abroad when he was sent to participate in Desert Shield, he said. In 1991, Desert Shield became Desert Storm and Lee saw combat in the middle east, he said.

After serving in the National Guard for 22 years, Lee retired and went to work in the automotive industry, he said. Lee worked at Bob Ray Pontiac in Siloam Springs.

Eventually the Pontiac dealership became Superior Chevrolet and Superior Ford and Lee continued to work until he retired in 2008 as the manager of the parts department, Lee said.

VFW service

In April of 2009, Lee joined the VFW because of an article he saw in the newspaper, he said.

"Someone put an ad in the paper to come and volunteer, and I came to paint the fence and I signed up," Lee said.

The post had been successful for several years but fell into disrepair between 2000-2009 and had few members, Lee said. Mark Alexander, Ron Drake and Wayne Thomas worked to revitalize the post, Lee said.

Steve Milbourn, who had recently been elected post commander in 2009, asked the state VFW headquarters if he could have the opportunity to revitalize the Siloam Springs post.

Two months after joining the post, Lee was made quartermaster (treasurer) of the post. In 2013, Lee was made post commander. Lee's tenure as post commander has resulted in the post winning Post of the Year three times, he said.

Lee was also chosen as Post Commander of the Year for the 2016-17 and District Commander of the Year for 2017-18 and 2019-20, Lee said.

Along with the VFW, Lee has also been a part of the American Legion At Large and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 64, but Lee's heart will always be with the VFW, he said.

Butler recounted a moment when he and Lee were standing in a flag line for a Korean War veteran in the freezing cold.

"We were standing there with our flags and he said 'It may be cold but we do this for our brothers,'" Butler said. "That cemented it for us."

One of the organizations Lee had helped was Bo's Blessings which helps veterans in Northwest Arkansas transition back to civilian life, according to Jannie Layne, the founder of the organization.

Layne said Bo's Blessings also helps with deceased veterans whose families had not claimed them and that Lee was always there to hold the flag line at the cemetery.

"He is a man of extreme integrity and passion for his family and veterans and veterans causes," Layne said. "He will do anything for anybody within his power."

She remembers Lee taking a World War II veteran known only as "Mr. Nathan" around on his motorcycle when the elderly veteran needed anything. Lee made Mr. Nathan family, Layne said.

All of this is just part of who Lee is: an outstanding gentleman who loves his family and community, according to State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87).

Lundstrum called Lee passionate whether it was participating in the Four Chaplains program in February or simply taking care of a veteran in need. Whenever Lundstrum was at an event she always saw Lee with a smile on his face, she said.

"(The community is) always doing something in Siloam to help veterans and Frank is always in the middle of it," Lundstrum said.

Looking forward

Lee said even though he will no longer be leading the post, he will still be involved with the VFW. The new post commander will be Keith Schultz, who will be starting in July, Lee said.

Ken Leach will be the senior vice commander and Mike Henzel will be the junior vice commander, Lee said. When asked what advice he has for the new leadership, Lee simply said he would be available.

"I plan to support my post and I'm always there for guidance and leadership," Lee said.