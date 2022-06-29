SILOAM PROUD: Lundstrum says goodbye to Siloam Springs

Robin Lundstrum has served as Siloam Springs' state representative of District 87 since 2015, but is saying goodbye to the city after 2022.

Due to the 2020 census, the House and Senate districts in Arkansas changed, causing Lundstrum to lose Siloam Springs in the redistricting.

Siloam Springs will now be reapportioned into House District 17, which will consist of Siloam Springs and Gentry, Lundstrum said during a legislative briefing on Nov. 10, 2021.

Lundstrum had the chance to look back on her time as Siloam Springs' state representative and talk about the highlights she has achieved.

Growing up

Lundstrum grew up in Springdale. The Springdale of today is a bustling city with a population of 81,779 as of 2022 according to worldpopulationreview.com. However Lundstrum remembers Springdale as a small town where everybody knew everybody, she said.

"Everybody kind of watched out for everybody," Lundstrum said. "It was a neat hometown."

While Lundstrum was in school she was a band majorette and was part of the chemistry club and theater, she said. Lundstrum also spent a year running track, she said.

She credits her parents and church that gave her good grounding common sense as she grew up.

"If you work hard and treat people decently it comes back around," Lundstrum said.

Lundstrum believes there isn't anything a person can't do if they work hard and proved it by buying her first rental property at the age of 17, she said.

After high school, Lundstrum attended the University of Arkansas where she majored in Health Sciences with a minor in biology.

She graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1985 and immediately went to work on her master's degree, which she obtained a year later. She married her husband, Tom Lundstrum, in 1985.

Career before politics

Lundstrum has done a lot of work in the Arkansas House of Representatives, but she did not start out in politics. She was working at a rape crisis facility in Tulsa, Okla., when her dream job presented itself.

In 1989, Lundstrum applied for a position at John Brown University. A highlight from the interview was getting to meet John Brown III, Lundstrum said. She describes him as a humble person.

"I didn't think I would get it," Lundstrum said. "I just wanted to make a good impression, but God intervened and I got the job."

Lundstrum was the first professor to teach human sexuality at JBU, she said. Lundstrum started with facts then added Biblical truth, she said. Lundstrum spent approximately nine years at JBU, saying she loved how the college would work to develop their faculty.

When she had her second baby, Lundstrum was teaching part time at JBU and found out her father had cancer. Lundstrum left JBU to help her mother and also focus on her own family.

"It was a wake up call," Lundstrum said. "Life is short and precious. I had a short time to be with my babies. So we made the leap financially and I became a full-time stay at home mom."

Lundstrum said she loved teaching, but being a mom at home was the best move for her family. Lundstrum said she still keeps in touch with her former JBU colleagues.

Mary Nolan, the director of operations from the Siloam Springs Museum, said she and Lundstrum were at JBU at different times but got to know a lot of the same people, which would help the two get to know each other later on.

"This gave us a common ground to share," Nolan said.

In 1992, Lundstrum started Cypress Investments, which focuses on rental properties as well as other areas like banks, insurance, maintenance and taxes. Lundstrum said she named her company after the Lone Cypress in California. Lundstrum said she doesn't take a salary but instead reinvests it back into the business.

Campaigning for others

Lundstrum's career in politics did not begin with her campaign but rather that of her husband Tom's, she said. Robin Lundstrum campaigned for her husband, who ran for the Springdale City Council in 1988, she said.

Tom Lundstrum won the race and became the youngest person to become a city council member, serving one term, she said. Following his time on the Springdale City Council he was on the state election commission from 1998-2014, she said.

It was during this time, Robin Lundstrum was encouraged to run for the State House of Representatives, but she declined because her children were still young, she said. This did not stop her from campaigning for others, she said.

"Robin was very active in raising funds for good candidates in Northwest Arkansas before she ran for office herself," Brown said.

Lundstrum campaigned for a lot of justices of the peace as well as State Representative candidates Drew Morris and Mike Kenney, she said. Lundstrum also campaigned for former Arkansas Senator Fay Boozman, she said.

"Every two years we worked on at least two or three races," Lundstrum said. "I never thought it would be me running for office."

Running for office

As Tom Lundstrum began to focus on his business and Robin Lundstrum focused on Cypress Investments, she also began to focus more on politics. In 2010, Robin Lundstrum was recruited to run for the Elm Springs City Council.

The benefits were that it did not require travel and was only one night a week, Lundstrum said. It was a four-year term and taught Lundstrum a lot about politics, she said.

"It helped me focus on being a good legislator," Lundstrum said.

Still Lundstrum did not want to run for the House because it would mean being away from her family, she said. As a representative it would mean being gone for three months at a time and she did not want to do that to her family, Lundstrum said.

In 2014, with her children being older, Lundstrum decided to run for the State House of Representative. she said.

"We had a good state representative in Jonathan Barnett," Lundstrum said. "When he was termed out (term-limited) it was the right time to run."

Lundstrum knocked on doors, sometimes two or three times, to let the communities know she was running for state representative, she said.

At the time, the population in Northwest Arkansas continued to grow and Lundstrum even then knew the district would have to be shrunk. In 2015, Lundstrum began her latest career as the Republican state representative for State House District 87, which included Siloam Springs.

"I can't believe the shy kid from Springdale is on the House Floor," Lundstrum said.

Nolan said Lundstrum was a bit crazy to run for a state political office until she realized that Lundstrum's passion and convictions and that her heart was to see that people were treated with respect.

"It was always fun at Dogwood (Festival) to see her interact with everyone," Nolan said. "Those that disagreed with her stance on an issue and those who agreed with her always got the same warm interaction."

Accomplishments

Lundstrum has served for seven years in the Arkansas House of Representatives and said she enjoys constituent services and taking care of her people, she said. Lundstrum also loves the bill process and the give and take.

A major highlight has been adding an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution, she said. The amendment is regarding Voter ID and that every person who votes is required to have a valid government ID, Lundstrum said.

House Bill HB1112 was filed in early January of 2021 and primarily sponsored by Representative Mark Lowery (R-39) and Lundstrum was one of the cosponsors of the bill, according to Lundstrum House of Representatives page.

"It may start with one individual," Lundstrum said. "But you have to get both houses to approve it. There is no 'I' in it anymore."

Lundstrum also worked to amend unemployment compensation by lowering taxes on it and shortening the time; combat sex trafficking and a bill which allows out-of-state officers can cross over to arrest drivers if they appear to be impaired, Lundstrum said.

Nolan said for a community like Siloam Springs to have anyone with the compassion that Lundstrum has for all of Arkansas, but mainly the areas where she lives, is one of the main things that makes Siloam Springs a great place to live, work and raise a family.

"I am fortunate to know Robin and watch and learn from her how I can better serve others," Nolan said.

Lundstrum's most famous bill is HB1570 which creates the Arkansas Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act. This act prohibits doctors from issuing people under the age of 18 puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormone medications, she said.

The bill is not meant to punish transgender teens, but rather protect them from a decision they may not be able to undo if they change their mind later on, Lundstrum said.

"People of Arkansas had our backs," Lundstrum said. "I got more pink slips saying they are praying for me."

Arthur Hulbert, the president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, said while he has only known her for two-and-a-half years, he has collaborated with Lundstrum on constituent needs and found her to be a kind, intelligent and strong person who is very responsive to people's concerns.

Hulbert said he was helping a person in Siloam Springs start a limited liability company and the company's name was denied by the Arkansas Secretary of State.

"I made a call to Robin and in less than 24 hours after my call to her the name of the company was approved and the person starting the new company was very happy," Hulbert said. "Robin moves at the speed of business."

Lundstrum also served as the chairperson for the Audit Committee, she said. If a certain department is audited and there is a red flag, the director of the department has to explain what happened, Lundstrum said.

"She is always available to her constituents, and attends many events in and around Siloam Springs," Brown said. "Robin has been a strong, conservative leader in the legislature."

Looking ahead

Now Lundstrum is running again for state representative, but this time her district will not include Siloam Springs. Siloam Springs has now become part of House District 17 with Gentry, which will be under Rep. Delia Haak (R-91).

Lundstrum will now have District 18, she said. District 18 will allow Lundstrum to keep most of her territory -- except for Siloam Springs -- but will now also include a small part of Fayetteville near Porter Road, she said. Despite not having Siloam Springs, Lundstrum will always have a warm feeling for the city.

"I'm going to miss Siloam," Lundstrum said. "But friendships don't change with districts."

Photo submitted State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87, left) poses with Allen Elementary School Teacher Monica Jackson during the Back to School Breakfast in the fall of 2019.



Photo submitted State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87, center) presented a proclamation from the Arkansas House of Representatives to retiring Superintendent Ken Ramey (left) as incoming Superintendent Jody Wiggins looks on when Ramey retired in May of 2019.

