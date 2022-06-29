SILOAM PROUD: Primavera Garden Club turns 60

The Primavera Garden Club reached an important milestone this year by celebrating its 60th anniversary.

For 60 years, members of the club have been meeting together once a month to share their gardening projects as well as tips to make their gardens more appealing, according to Sandra Mickel Martin, the current president of the Primavera Garden Club.

Martin, along with club members Marilyn Holliday and Carolyn Robinson, discussed the Garden Club and how it has evolved over the years.

"The Primavera Garden Club was established March 15, 1962," Martin said in an email. "The regular meetings were held the fourth Thursday of every month. The club flower was the Iris. The first president of the club was Aileen Harrison Millsap from 1962-1964. She was the daughter of the owners of the original Harrison Jewelry store and married to Hal Millsap, who owned IGA."

Club members celebrated their anniversary by hosting an evening tea for its members on Tuesday, March 22, at the Siloam Springs Public Library. Club member Jenny Young was the guest speaker who gave a history of gardening ladies from the 1600s to today, Martin said.

Martin described the club as a nonprofit whose members have a love of gardening. Holliday said the club has helped the city decorate the gazebo at City Park for Christmas.

"We used to help water the flowers, but the city does that now," Holliday said.

Martin said the club also donates to different nonprofits too. The club uses dues collected to help the Siloam Springs Museum and Bright Futures, Martin said.

When the Primavera Garden Club was first formed in 1962 it was a society club, said Martin. The club was in the Daffodil Society and would go to Little Rock to show their flowers and plants in order to win ribbons, Martin said.

As older members phased out into newer generations, the club became limited to the size of each member's living rooms, Holliday said. The club has not been project-based in years, Holliday said.

"They were mainly part of garden societies and did shows and arrangements," Holliday said.

The club still has two charter members, Tommye Strassheim and Sharon Wasson, Martin said. Neither Strassheim or Wasson are still active members, but are still considered charter members, Martin said.

Club meetings usually feature a guest speaker and the club has two outings a month, Holliday said. Meetings are held at the homes of members, Martin said. The person whose house the meeting is held at is the hostess and she will have two co-hostesses to help, Martin said.

In December the garden club holds a pot luck and asks members to bring baby shower-type gifts, which are then donated to Choices Pregnancy Center, Holliday said.

During the pot luck the members also exchange plants between each other, Holliday said. Holliday did say that because so many plants were brought the group agreed to limit the exchange to one plant per member.

When asked about the future of the Primavera Garden Club, all three members said the future looks great.

"It's very good," Robinson said. "It's a great outlook for our garden (club). People are interested in it."

Several of the members have kept journals throughout the years and Martin said when she went to one member's house they found a scrapbook from another garden club from the 1950s.

That club was called the Siloam Springs Garden Club, Martin said. She did not have a lot of information about the club but said the president of the club was Mrs. Wirick.

Martin did not give a first name for Mrs. Wirick and also said she was not sure if these were separate clubs or if the Siloam Springs Garden Club became the Primavera Garden Club. Robinson said the scrapbooks are stored at the Siloam Springs Museum.

Club meetings are more like reunions, Robinson said.

"There are so many different members from all walks of life," Martin said. "When we get together it's like we are old friends. It is a good fellowship."

Robinson added that the club is a support system for each other.

"Even when we change people in our group and we have losses and gains and we're just there for each other," Robinson said.

Holliday said the club is more of a social community. Martin said some of the club's highlights are visiting the gardens of other members.

Despite the variety of people and ages the group has found common ground in gardening, Robinson said. At the end of the year which is in May, the club does the garden tour by visiting each member's garden. At the end of the tour they all head to Martin's house for homemade ice cream, Robinson said.

"Even though there is a variety in people and ages there is that common interest," Robinson said. "Each one has a different style of gardening."