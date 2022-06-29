SILOAM PROUD: The yellow Volkswagen

If you have lived in Siloam Springs for any length of time then you have probably noticed a vintage 1972 yellow Volkswagen Beetle puttering about town.

Over the many years, this car could have been seen parked in the old high school faculty parking lot next to West Jefferson Street. In the summertime it could be seen in the parking lot on East Jefferson Street across from what used to be Allen Canning's city plant. Currently this yellow VW can be seen in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Holly Street.

Sometimes you might catch it parked alongside a dirt road out in the country, and if you looked around you would see the owner of the VW fishing in a nearby pond.

The car was purchased in Russellville, Ark., at a dealership in April of 1972. The young man was 5 years into a long 28-year teaching career. Since that purchase 50 years ago the car has had four engine overhauls, two paint jobs, several minor repairs and a couple of years ago a fairly significant restoration.

Older VWs such as this came with a 4-speed manual transmission, no air conditioning and really very little ventilation other than rolling the windows down. The valves on this air-cooled engine needed adjusting every 6,000 miles.

The car only produced around 62 horsepower. The price when brand new was about $2,300 dollars. Wow! Talk about inexpensive transportation; spread out over 50 years that comes to an annual payment of $46 dollars!

This car belongs to a longtime resident of Siloam Springs. He was a 'favorite' high school science teacher to many former students of Siloam Springs High. His room was a favorite hangout during lunch. Students would bring their lunch to this science teacher's room and watch spirited ping pong tournaments played on narrow lab tables with a Styrofoam strip wedged between the tables for a net. Alas I digress.

The car is still his main means of transportation at the grand age of 50 years old. That's got to be a record in some book!

Many of you reading this article have guessed the name of the owner -- Mr. Bill Nation!

Bill Nation was my cooperating teacher when I was finishing my degree at John Brown University. It didn't take me long to figure out that Mr. Nation liked to fish. I was invited to at least two heated dock fishing marathons (that's what I called them) over on Grand Lake. We took the yellow VW, which was only 10 years old at the time. We fished to the wee hours of the morning. I never was sure if those trips were required for a passing grade or not. I didn't ask, and I did have fun as we always caught fish.

It was my thinking that someone that buys a new car and is still driving it after 50 years deserves some recognition. So, hats off to Mr. Bill Nation and may the yellow VW and its owner keep puttering about town for many years to come.

Another fun fact is that Mr. Nation is married to the Honorable Mrs. Judy Nation, the mayor of Siloam Springs.

-- Nathan Hudson is a resident of Siloam Springs. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Nathan Hudson/Special to the Herald-Leader Bill Nation stands with his 1972 Volkswagon Beetle.

