Summer Reading Program wraps up in July

We are in the deep end of summer reading with an Ocean of Possibilities before us. In June, we had some fantastic family programs and we have more coming in July! Tuesdays in July at the Memorial Park Chautauqua Amphitheater at 10 a.m. we have:

• July 5 -- Tommy Terrific

• July 12 -- NWA Ballet Theater

But our Tuesday Family Program isn't the only program we are offering in July this summer. We also have our regular Preschool Storytime and Elementary and Young Adult Programs throughout the week. Preschool Storytime is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Storytime Room. We offer two Elementary Programs in the summer at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursdays in the Meeting Room. The Young Adult Program is offered in the Young Adult Area of the library at 2 p.m., but if the weather is nice the activities are planned outside, too.

Also in July, the library is showing two, free movies in our meeting room. At 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, join us for a popular, action and adventure movie centered around a great white shark that terrorizes the deep in the 1970s. For a more family-oriented movie, join us at 2 p.m. Monday, July 18, for another popular animated children's film about a clownfish and a blue tang fish trying to find the clownfish's son. To see what the titles and ratings of these movies are, visit our website.

The last day to log reading and register for the Summer Reading Program is Thursday, July 14, on the READsquared app or website. Children and teens that have read at least three hours by this date can attend the Celebration Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19th in the library courtyard where the top readers of each age group will be awarded prizes. It will be a fun time of outdoor games near the water feature in Memorial Park to celebrate these amazing readers. In other words, bring your swimming suits if you want to get wet!

The Amazeum is coming to the library on our very last program of summer reading on Thursday, July 21. They will have an elementary aged program at 11 a.m., and a teen aged program at 2 p.m.. The 2 p.m. Elementary Program, which has a cool craft of an ocean snow globe, will be led by Ms. Lacy, the Children's Librarian and Program Coordinator.

The library also offers two book clubs for our adult readers. Books are available at the front desk while supplies last.

• The Adult Reading Group meets at 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, where it will be discussing "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi. This is a memoir about a young doctor that was almost finished with his training to become a neurosurgeon when he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. He died before finishing the book, but his words still live on through the challenges of facing death.

• The Morning Book Club meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, where it will be discussing "Camp Nine" by Vivienne Schiffer. This book is about a young girl, Chess, and her interactions with two young internees in the Arkansas Delta where thousands of Japanese Americans were imprisoned after the signed executive order of President Franklin D. Roosevelt that would imprison people of Japanese descent.

Please, join us for all these wonderful programs and events happening at the library this month. The summer reading program is one of our favorite times of the year for the library staff where we can focus on garnering a passion for reading in readers, young and old. Come in and tell a library staff person how much you love to read because I can guarantee it will make our day!

Siloam Springs Public Library is located at 205 East Jefferson Street, Siloam Springs, AR, 72761. The library's phone number is 479-524-4236 and website is www.SiloamSprings.com/Library.

Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.

-- Ivy Dodson is the library cataloguer and marketer for the Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.