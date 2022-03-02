Carter’s hat trick leads West past SSHS girls

Bentonville West's Kate Carter scored a hat trick to lead the Lady Wolverines to a 4-2 victory over the Siloam Springs girls soccer team in both teams' season opener Monday at Panther Stadium.

West took a 1-0 lead on a goal in the 16th minute when Jordan Hartline scored with 24:23 left in the first half. Siloam Springs goalkeeper Ahnaka Buxton got her hands on the shot, but it deflected backward into the goal.

Carter's first goal came just more than a minute later in the 17th minute when Carter scored off a corner kick for a 2-0 lead.

Siloam Springs got back in the game with 8:56 left in the first half on a goal from Jetta Broquard to tighten things up a 2-1.

Carter scored again before halftime to give West a 3-1 lead with 1:07 remaining in the first half.

She scored again in the second half to put West up 4-1.

Siloam Springs scored a late goal in the 77th minute when Bethany Markovich's free kick got through the West defense and found Halle Hernandez, who scored to set the final score.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play at Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday night. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers are back in action on Friday and Saturday in the Harrison Classic. Siloam Springs will play Harrison at 4 p.m. Friday, then it will play Valley View at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 3:15 p.m. game with Fayetteville.

Boys

Siloam Springs 1, FS Southside 1

The Siloam Springs boys played to a draw with Fort Smith Southside on Monday night at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith.

The Panthers scored first in the 14th minute when Carlos Sandoval scored off a Erik Gomez assist.

Southside scored the equalizer in the 68th minute off a free kick.

The Panthers were back in action Tuesday at home against Huntsville. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action on Friday and Saturday in the Harrison Classic. The Panthers will play Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Friday before playing Saturday against Harrison at 12:45 p.m. and Valley View at 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Springdale 8, Siloam Springs 7

Springdale took advantage of a host of Siloam Springs errors to down the Panthers in their season-opener on Monday.

Siloam Springs plated two runs in the top of the first but Springdale answered with three in the bottom of the first and one in the second.

Siloam Springs tied the game 4-4 in the third, but Springdale scored three in the third to go up 7-4.

Jacob Gilbert hit a two-run home run and Siloam Springs scored three runs in the fourth to tie the game.

Springdale scored what would be the winning run in the bottom of the fifth.

Gilbert, JP Wills and Christian Ledeker each had two hits for Siloam Springs, while Landen Fain scored three runs. Gilbert had three RBIs, while Wills had two.

Ledeker gave up an unearned run in the fifth and took the loss, despite striking out nine batters in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Spencer Stephenson started and gave up two earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

The Panthers are scheduled to play at Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday and at Gravette on Friday.