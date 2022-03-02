Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

James "Jim" Henderson Jr.

James "Jim" Clifton Henderson Jr., 71, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas finished the race on February 23, 2022, having served the Lord faithfully.

Jim was born in Asheville, North Carolina on September 14, 1950 to James "Jim" and Betty "Jane" Henderson. He was the older brother, friend, and confidante to William Ronald "Ron" Henderson. After having moved from city to city during his entire childhood, his family moved to and settled in Siloam Springs in 1967 for his senior year in high school.

During the summer of '67, Jim met his future bride, Barbara Gratzl, and they began dating. They married on June 22, 1969.

In 1972, Jim was working for his father who had opened a fabric store in Jay, Oklahoma. It was there that he met an older female coworker who, through her conversations with him, opened his eyes to spiritual things. Her influence on his life caused him to dig into the Word and pursue a vibrant, personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Starting in 1975, Jim served as pastor at Steel Bible Church in Tontitown before becoming the pastor of Weddington Missionary Baptist Church from 1981 to 1983. During this time period he also served many churches as interim pastor as well as filling in as a guest pastor.

Jim was also in the masonry and construction business starting around 1973. He owned 2 businesses during that time and built houses throughout Northwest Arkansas. In 1977, Jim and Guy Strickland started Strhen Corporation, which was a commercial masonry company. Jim Henderson Construction, Inc. was active from 1983 until 1998, at which time Sager Creek Community Church was founded.

Jim's desire was to teach scripture in a practical way and help believers apply it to their lives. In order to do this, he was devoted to teaching the Word verse by verse, book by book. He said the Bible was God's love letter to His children and it should be studied in completion. His burden for Siloam Springs was to help grow believers through deep teaching of the Word of God. Jim's gift of wisdom was not only evident from the pulpit but also through the counseling he has provided others for the past 40 years. His heart and love for people was apparent to all who knew him as he gave willingly of his time, wisdom, prayers, and concern. He thoroughly loved the staff of Sager Creek Community Church and often shared about how good God had been to all of them, both in and through their relationships with one another.

Beginning in his childhood, Jim grew to love hunting and fishing. He was an outdoorsman through and through. Whether he was on a boat, in a tree stand, or trekking through the woods, he was in his element. He especially loved sharing the wonder of God's creation with his grandchildren and friends.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Barbara, whether near or far. They frequented Branson often, made trips across the country to visit their children and took one of their favorite trips in 2015 when they embarked on a roadtrip through the Badlands and across to Yellowstone.

The best way to describe Jim is to say that he was an incredibly faithful servant of God. Before his passing he made it clear that he was at total peace and that he had lived his entire life for this day. He had no regrets and was ready to be in the presence of Jesus. The heartbeat of his life, the deep desire of his ministry, was that others might live in the same manner; wasting not a day but striving to grow closer in their relationships with the Lord each day. He lived in light of eternity and inspired countless others to do the same. He implored believers to:

"Draw a line in the sand and start fresh with God today."

"Walk on a higher plane than you ever have before."

"Go out and live [for Christ] with all the gusto you can!"

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Jane Henderson. He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Barbara "Gratzl" Henderson, three children, daughter Julie (and Johnny) Mason, son Josh (and Meredith) Henderson, and daughter Johanna "Jonna" (and James) Nixon, and five grandchildren who lit up his world: Elenna and Leah Mason, Parker Nixon, Kyle and Caleb Henderson; and brother Ron (and Doris) Henderson, six nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins.

Jim wanted it to be known he did not die because of Covid. Long ago, God determined the exact moment He would take Jim home; Covid was just the avenue He used to accomplish His purpose. Do not be afraid.

"You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother's womb. Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous--how well I know it. You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion, as I was woven together in the dark of the womb. You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed. How precious are your thoughts about me, O God. They cannot be numbered! I can't even count them; they outnumber the grains of sand!" Psalm 139:13-18 NLT

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday March 5, 2022, at Sager Creek Community Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Sager Creek Community Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to The Gideons International (www.gideons.org) or Sager Creek Community Church (www.sagercreek.com). To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Gary Manning

Gary Manning, 69, of Chewey, Okla., died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Stilwell (Okla.) Nursing Home.

He was born April 19, 1952 in Tahlequah, Okla., to Jesse and Emma (Mounce) Manning.

He was an outdoorsman at heart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time on the Illinois River, playing dominoes with the Cheweyville crew, hunting for mushrooms, drawing, playing softball for Oaks, and was a classic car enthusiast. He was proud of his Cherokee heritage and enjoyed making bow and arrow sets. He was a member of the Illinois River Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Eufama Ward, Coweta Sharp, and Louella James.

He is survived by four brothers, Harold Morris of Kansas City, Kan., James Manning and wife Faye of Chance, Okla., Carl Manning of Chance, and John Manning of Chance; two sons, Justin Manning and wife, Shana, of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Jarrod Manning and wife, Shawna of Chewey; daughter, Abby McLemore and husband, Tim of Chewey; close friend and mother of kids, Eva Manning of Chewey; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; and many other family and friends.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Illinois River Baptist Church in Chewey with Pastor James Wilkerson and Bro Leo Bird officiating. Burial followed at New Hope Cemetery in Chance.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Luella Irene Murphy

Luella Irene "Lue" Murphy, 86, of Siloam Springs, AR died Monday, February 21st, 2022, at Circle of Life in Springdale. She was born on June 22, 1935, on Bald Mountain in Baldwin, AR to Bertha Brooks and John Jerry Nance. Lue is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Herman Nance, Alford Nance, Vernon Nance, John Nance Jr., and Tommy McGarrah; sisters, Reta Thomas, Nellie Sanders and Lillian Sanders. She is survived by her children, Dorenia Lee of Illinois, Jack Lee of Arkansas, and Robert Lee of California; grandchildren, Etta-Tamara Wilson, Nicole Wilson and Samuel Wilson of Illinois; brother Larry (Ina) McGarrah; sister Verna (the late Johnny) Williams, sister-in-law and close friend Aubie Murry; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

After retiring in California as a Lunch Lady in 2001, Lue returned home to Arkansas. She could often be found at her local donut shop, enjoying the company of family, friends and neighbors. She loved to dance, was a voracious reader, and known for her flair in earrings and chicken wrangling.

Arrangements for Cremation were entrusted to Westfield Chapel Funeral Home in Springdale, AR.

Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com

PAID OBITUARY

Mary Corinne Peabody

Mary Corinne Peabody, age 92, passed from this world into her Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Siloam Spring, Arkansas. She was born on November 29, 1929, in Elk City, Oklahoma to Newton Melville and Corinne Olivette (Miller) Maple. Mary moved from Elk City, OK to Gentry, AR when she was 2 years old. She attended and graduated from Gentry Public Schools in 1947. She married William Peabody on March 13, 1952, and moved to Siloam Springs, where she enjoyed a career at Simmons for 31 years. Mary enjoyed bowling, traveling, and her devotional Bible studies. She was an elegant lady with a sharp wit and beautiful smile for everyone.

She is preceded in death by both parents, brother, Charles Maple, sister-in-law Lavona (Johnson) Maple, sister, Helen Eva (Maple) Boles, brother-in-law Leon Boles, and nieces, Beverly (Maple) Reed and Sandra (Boles) Dunlap.

She is survived in death by her husband of 70 years, William "Bill" Peabody; nephews, Gary Maple (spouse, Nancy), Charles Boles (spouse, Joni), Ronald Boles (spouse, Linda), Jeff Boles (spouse, Tammy), Ben Woody (spouse, Twilla); niece, Dianna (Maple) Baptiste; great nieces, Pennie Easter (spouse, Bill), Kara Blakenship (spouse, Jaymi), Teresa Woody, Kayla Grey (spouse, Austin), Kimberly Galasso; great nephew Brian Woody (spouse, Nicole); with a host of extended family, church family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Graveside service will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Arkansas with Pastor Clark Atkins officiating. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

