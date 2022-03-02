JBU men’s season ends in SAC quarterfinals

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Senior Ira Perrier's layup gave the John Brown men's basketball team a 2-0 lead, but an ensuing 13-2 run kept the Golden Eagles playing comeback all afternoon as the fifth-seeded John Brown University men's basketball team had its season end with a 74-61 loss at fourth-seeded Wayland Baptist (Texas) in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon inside the Hutcherson Center.

"I can't say enough about this team, and especially about this group of seniors," said head coach Jason Beschta after the game. "I am so thankful for them and honored to have coached each and every one.

"This season had a lot of highs and lows but these guys continued to stick together and fight. They found joy in whatever they did, whether that be games or practices or time spent on the bus or inside the locker room. This team may not have reached some of our goals for the year, but there is no question that we would call this season a success by criteria that matter more than just wins and losses. This team is special, not only for things they have done, but for who they are. What a privilege to have spent this time together."

In his collegiate finale, Luke Harper led all scorers with 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Junior DJ Ellis added 11 points, while junior Payton Guiot contributed 11 off the bench, including three triples, to accompany four assists. Perrier grabbed seven rebounds in the loss.

RJ Mason paced the Pioneers (18-12) with 21 points and six rebounds. Jaxon Recer added 18 points and 10 rebounds.