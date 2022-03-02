Stewart keeps making strides

The clock is ticking on Josh Stewart's high school basketball career, and the countdown is on for what's next?

Stewart -- a senior guard at Siloam Springs -- will play college basketball somewhere next season. He hasn't announced where just yet. He's currently mulling offers from University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Harding and Southwest Baptist (Mo.).

"We know there's a really good situation out there," said Tim Stewart, Josh's dad and head coach of the Siloam Springs boys basketball team. "God's got a plan for Josh. It's all going to work out. We're going to be patient. At the end of the day I want him to have a really good experience that pushes him on all levels, not just basketball but all levels. The ability to continue playing basketball is a fun experience. We think that's going to happen."

But before any of that is to be settled, Josh Stewart and his Siloam Springs Panthers teammates will make their second straight trip to the Class 5A state basketball tournament.

Siloam Springs (20-6, 12-2), the No. 2 seed from the 5A-West, will take on Central No. 3 seed Sylvan Hills (14-11, 7-7) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Yellowjacket Arena in Sheridan.

Last season, the Panthers made the state tournament for the first time since 2016 and were eliminated in the first round with a blowout loss to Pine Bluff in Hot Springs.

Fast forward a year later and the Panthers look like a different team than the one from last year. Siloam Springs was in contention for the 5A-West Conference championship until the very last week of the season and finished second in the league. Josh Stewart is a big reason why, leading the Panthers in scoring at 15.7 points per game.

"Yeah I came in with high expectations," he said. "We've got some good sophomores and juniors this year. I really went in thinking we could make a run at the end of the season. We started off well and we're finishing pretty well right now."

Josh Stewart and his senior teammates, particularly Carter Winesburg, Jedi Hunter and Brendan Lashley, have been a group that's been loaded with potential. They were all part of a ninth-grade team in 2018-19 that advanced to the Northwest Arkansas Regional Tournament for the first time in many years with coach Bill Covington.

Tim Stewart said it was tough prior to that year because there was speculation Josh Stewart could play up on the varsity instead. But the coaches wanted to keep that group together during ninth-grade and let them enjoy some success.

"We just landed on it was important for that group to have success and to possibly make the regional tournament, and you don't know that going in and it happened and it worked out," Tim Stewart said. "I think we're better for it."

When Josh Stewart joined the varsity as a sophomore, it was apparent that many nights he was one of the best players on the floor.

He averaged 10.6 points per game, but wasn't oblivious to some of the things being said around him.

"At the start when I was a sophomore, I would hear here and there, 'He's playing because he's the coaches kid. His dad's the coach so he gets some benefits.' Ever since then it's been fine."

Josh Stewart has silenced those conversations since then. As a junior he averaged 11.3 points per game, was named All-State and showed improved strength, speed and range from behind the 3-point line.

"He's always had that slashing ability," Tim Stewart said. "The ability to find an angle to get to the backboard."

Tim Stewart said his son had to develop other areas of his game -- like the 3-point shot -- as he got older and faced other players with just as much athleticism and skills.

"The older we get the harder it gets because of the athleticism and physicality," Tim Stewart said.

A lot of that improvement came during the summer where Josh Stewart played for AAO Flight and coach Kyle Unruh since seventh grade.

"He's hearing a different voice," Tim Stewart said. "It was really good for Josh and fun for me to watch and watch Josh compete."

Tim Stewart said he remembers hearing a speaker his first year at Siloam Springs, and the message was aimed at telling your kids you love to watch them play.

"That is my heart," Tim Stewart said, who knows time is running out on coaching his son and this group of Panthers.

"It's a special time. It's an emotional time," Tim Stewart said. "The teams that can take that and bottle it into positive energy end up making a run right here in this moment. ... I think this is a group that loves each other and can harness that."