Sutulovich wins indoor state title in shot put

Jace Sutulovich is adding another state championship to his resume.

Sutulovich, the Class 5A outdoor shot put champion in 2021, captured the 5A indoor shotput title on Saturday at the State Indoor Track and Field Championship held at the Tyson Indoor Track Complex at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Sutulovich threw a mark of 53 feet, 8 inches, more than six feet from the second place finisher Matt Cooper of Jonesboro, who threw 47-3.

"I'm grateful to my coaches and teammates for the support so far and I'm excited to keep improving through the outdoor season," Sutulovich said.

Also in the shot put, Jackson Boles had a throw of 32-8 for 15th place, while Jason Courtney was 17th at 30-8.

The Panthers' 4x400-meter relay team of Patrick Church, Anthony Cruz, George Leroy and Danilo Pozo placed sixth at 3:59.50.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Pozo, Tommy Seitz, Cruz and Liam Scott also placed sixth at 9:59.16.

Cooper Church placed 11th in the pole vault at 9-6.

Seitz finished 12th in the 3,200-meter run at 11:49.11.

Zach Jones placed 14th in the 60-meter hurdles at 11.62.

Michael Rauch placed 17th in the long jump with a distance of 17-5.75, while Graves was 20th at 16-5.75 and Stone Stephens 22nd at 14-1.

Patrick Church finished 18th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.55 seconds, while Jonathon Graves was 28th at 7.76 and Jose Rico 30th at 7.99.

Patrick Church finished 24th in the 200-meter dash at 24.70, while Pozo was 27th at 24.80 and Graves 30th at 25.17.

Pozo was took 16th in the 400-meter dash at 57.21, while Leroy was 20th at 58.17 and Daxton Spence 22nd at 58.77.

Cruz took 19th in the 800-meter run at 2:31.57, while Jared Brewer was 21st at 2:34.31 and Caleb Wallace 23rd at 2:48.69.

Seitz placed 21st in the 1,600-meter run at 5:32.84, Conner Mitchell 23rd at 5:35.76 and Korbin Rogers 26th 5:58.75.

Girls

Jaclyn Weilnau placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run at 13:52.79, with Shayla Conley placing 10th at 14:49.96.

Esther Norwood placed sixth in the triple jump at 31-8.5.

Norwood took seventh place in the long jump at 14-9.25

Reese Sutulovich placed 11th in the shot put at 27-10.25.

Norwood finished 14th in the 60-meter dash at 8.89 seconds, while Jeri Roy finished 22nd at 9.56.

Norwood took 14th in the 200-meter dash at 29.53, while Roy was 23rd at 32.94.

Weilnau placed 17th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:34.03, with Conley 22nd at 6:57.08 and Anna Floyd 25th at 7:54.55.