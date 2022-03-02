Swimmers compete well at state meet

The Siloam Springs swim teams had several first places finishes indiviudally at the Class 5A state championships held Saturday at the Russellville Aquatic Center.

Overall, the SSHS girls finished sixth as a team with 172 points. Russellville won the girls team title with 321 points.

On the boys side, Siloam Springs finished fourth with 232 points. Batesville was the state champion with 297.

Girls

Edna Melendez placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:17.39, more than nine seconds ahead of the second place finisher.

Melendez also finished first in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:30.95

Addison Huebert placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:18.06.

Emelyn Chavez placed seventh in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:13.85, while Rachel Luker was 12th at 1:19.40.

Huebert placed eighth in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:20.35.

Chavez placed 10th in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:15.35.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Luker, Chavez, Huebert and Melendez placed third at 1:54.35.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Melendez, Huebert, Chavez and Luker placed fifth at 2:08.75.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Anna Matchell, Elsa Fernandez, Naomi Boyd and Chloe Galindo took seventh place at 5:15.82.

Boys

Hayden Shimer finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.02, eding out Andrew Pittman of Maumelle by 0.16 seconds. Jakin Matchell took 11th in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:11.88.

Shimer also placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a school record time of 5:00.77, while Gabe Fox was ninth at 6:01.24

Ezekiel Becan took first place in the one-meter diving with a score of 308.60.

Malachi Becan placed second in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.22, while Ezekiel Becan was ninth at 24.88.

Malachi Becan was second in the 100-yard freestyle at 51.66.

Javier Chavez placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:10.38.

Chavez placed eighth in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:01.71.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Shimer, Malachi Becan, Chavez and Ezekiel Becan finished second overall with a time of 1:49.53, a little more than 3 seconds behind first place Batesville.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Chavez, Tony Wleklinski, Ezekiel Becan and Malachi Becan placed second at 1:37.18.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Matchell, D'Angelo Celis, Sam Herndon and Ben Wenger placed eighth at 4:13.57.