OPINION: The Ukraine invasion

As I write this, Russia is engaged in the invasion of Ukraine. There are horrendous pictures and videos coming from Ukraine showing missile and artillery strikes, some of which are hitting apartment buildings and private homes. Such is the nature of war, in which the pain and destruction often fall indiscriminately on helpless and innocent people. In a truly just world this would not happen. But that is not the world we currently inhabit.

Whatever the rationale for this attack, it remains an invasion by a sovereign state of another sovereign state. Throughout the course of human history, this has been a constant and continuous theme. Strong empires and nations have found "reasons" to assault weak ones, and have done so, imposing their will through intimidation, coercion, or destruction. Whether it's the Assyrians and the Babylonians, or the Russians and the Chinese, the motive remains the same: "You have something I want. Give it to me, or I will take it by force." Whether seeking lunch money or precious metals, bullies aren't always belligerent individuals. They can also be nation-states.

I have seen what appears to be an inherent need to blame someone for this invasion. Someone not directly involved in the execution of the incursion. Some have blamed Biden and Obama. Others have just as enthusiastically blamed Trump. I am inclined to blame a guy named Putin, who apparently believes he has to make a political point about not having NATO too close to his borders by raiding his neighbor, blowing up things and killing people. Couldn't he have made the point some other way?

And all of this brings us around to another salient point: Much as we would like to have it any other way, war always seems to be with us. It seems that when conflict arises, and words fail, our default position is to attack and kill each other. And it has been that way since the dawn of mankind.

How on earth do we deal with that?

I would submit, as counterintuitive as it seems, that we acknowledge this weakness. That we admit we are barbarians -- stay with me -- incapable of behaving appropriately without an outside agency to guide us to a world-view that is both peace-loving and peace-seeking.

To admit we are sinners, in need of a Savior.

"No one is good -- no one in all the world is innocent. No one has ever really followed God's paths or even truly wanted to. Every one has turned away; all have gone wrong. No one anywhere has kept on doing what is right; not one..."

"But now God has shown us a different way to heaven--not by 'being good enough' and trying to keep his laws, but by a new way...Now God says he will accept and acquit us--declare us 'not guilty'--if we trust Jesus Christ to take away our sins. And we all can be saved in this same way, by coming to Christ, no matter who we are or what we have been like." - Romans 3:10-12, 21-22 (TLB)

-- Doug Chastain is a former Siloam Springs teacher. The opinions expressed are those of the author.