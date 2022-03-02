Tiefel provides toughness for Lady Panthers

There's a lot to like about Reina Tiefel the basketball player and as an athlete in general.

But when it comes down to it, there's one trait about Tiefel that is Siloam Springs head girls coach Tim Rippy's favorite.

"I think what I love most about Reina and coaching her over the last six years is there's just something inside of her that's tough," Rippy said. "She's not afraid. Big moments don't scare her. She has a knack for making big plays. She's also willing to put her body on the line. Kids like that are rare and fun to coach and you believe in them and trust them out there."

Tiefel -- 5-foot-8 senior forward -- is a big reason why the Lady Panthers (17-9, 8-6) finished third in the 5A-West Conference and will play at 1 p.m. Thursday against Little Rock Christian (22-4, 12-2), the second seed out of the 5A-Central.

Tiefel, a three-year starter on the varsity, is among the team leaders in scoring at 7.3 points per game, along with 3.7 rebounds. She's hitting two-point field goals at a 50.4 percent clip and 3-point shots at a 36.6 percent mark.

And yet, as Tiefel enters her final games as a Lady Panther, she didn't hesitate when answering what stands out the most her high school basketball career.

"Teammates," Tiefel said. "That bond you get from all your players around you, you don't lose it. Even when you do leave, you still talk to other seniors, bond with everyone."

Tiefel will be remembered for many things during her time as a Lady Panther. First and foremost is her ability to run the floor. She routinely beats opposing players down the floor, which leads to transition baskets.

"I think we told her even as a sophomore, if we play you at the post position, which sometimes she plays the three and sometimes she plays the four for us, when you're in there as a four, I don't know any post player that you're going to see that you can't outrun," Rippy said. "She really bought into that. We've had the guards be able to get it to her the last couple of years. And she gets a lot of points on that."

Tiefel has always shown an ability to drive the basketball into the paint.

"As a sophomore I would say we really utilized her more as a driver," Rippy said. "That's part of her game that is still there. Sometimes I wish she would do that more."

And then there is the recent emergence of her ability to shoot the 3-point shot.

The 2021 homecoming game against Mountain Home comes to mind when the Lady Bombers opted to not guard Tiefel from behind the 3-point line. Tiefel hit big 3-pointer in front of the home bench.

"I just remember it was in the corner and it was a huge turning point in the game," Tiefel said. "Sydney Moorman followed that up with three straight."

Tiefel hit another trey in the corner later on in the game. The secret was out.

"That was the first team that no guarded her and it was like, well, if you're going to be effective, you can hit that shot," Rippy said. "Let's take it. If she's in rhythm and on balanced, I trust her to hit that.

"I remember Coach (Dell) Leonard after that Mountain Home game last year, he said, 'You got to tell me this, has 31 made a three all year?' I said no, but she can. He was like 'Well, good for her.'"

Once basketball season ends, Tiefel will head over to the soccer pitch where she is penciled in to start at goalkeeper. She was the starting goalkeeper as a freshman and served as the backup to Regan Riley the last two seasons. Riley graduated early and won't play her senior soccer season, and Tiefel is excited for another opportunity in goal.

"We're doing good this year for basketball, and I think we'll do good for soccer," said Tiefel, who plans to go to the University of Arkansas.

But first, it's state week and Tiefel and the Lady Panthers.

"I really hope we can have success this next week and she's one of the reasons why," Rippy said. "You want to coach kids like that and give them those opportunities. ... You want to do everything you can to send them out on a high note."