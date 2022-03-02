Tyler Dees announces run for state senate district 35

Business leader Tyler Dees announced today his candidacy for Arkansas State Senate District 35.

"The conservative values of our district are worth fighting for in Little Rock," Dees said. "The farmers, the blue collar workers, the guys I grew up playing ball with -- I want to represent them and their families. They don't want lifetime politicians telling them how to live and what to believe. We need to protect their rights by limiting government."

Dees said he hopes to bring an outside perspective on economic development.

"When the state does get involved with economic development, the legislature needs to make sure that small businesses and entrepreneurs don't get overlooked,"he said.

Dees, his wife Meagan (Elge) Dees and their three children make their home in Siloam Springs. A longtime Siloam Springs resident, Dees played basketball and graduated from Siloam Springs High School.

He went on to play basketball for the Golden Eagles at John Brown University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in Business Management, an MS in Leadership and Ethics, and an MBA.

Dees serves as Director of Business Development for Simmons Foods. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, and was Chair of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2020. In 2019, Dees was named to Talk Business 40 under 40 class.

Dees and his family attend Sager Creek Community Church in Siloam Springs, where he serves as a worship leader and is actively involved in men's ministry. Dees also has several generations of family roots in Prairie Grove, where his father Kerwin Dees went to high school and later coached basketball.

A lifelong Republican, Dees is ready to take his conservative values, business acumen and passion for strong communities and families to represent district 35 in Little Rock.

"This district Is my home. It's where I grew up and went to high school," Dees said. It's where I met my wife at John Brown University, It's where we have chosen to raise our kids and go to church, and it's where I've started businesses, currently work and serve in the community alongside so many of you today."

District 35 includes the cities of Canehill, Decatur, Farmington, Gravette, Gentry, Lincoln, Maysville, Morrow, Prairie Grove, Siloam Springs, Sulphur Springs and Summers.