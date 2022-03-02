Vachon, Winesburg help Panthers secure No. 2 seed

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Russellville^21-7^13-1

Siloam Springs^20-6^12-2

Vilonia^17-10^11-3

Greenwood^11-17^7-7

Greenbrier^14-13^5-9

Van Buren^11-15^4-10

Alma^6-18^3-11

Mountain Home^3-23^1-13

Last week’s results

February 22

Siloam Springs 37, Van Buren 36

Greenwood 67, Alma 37

Greenbrier 60, Mountain Home 44

Russellville 43, Vilonia 39

February 26

Siloam Springs 46, Vilonia 37

Alma 39, Mountain Home 32

Greenwood 69, Greenbrier 51

Russellville 58, Van Buren 50

The Vilonia Eagles weren't going to let Josh Stewart beat them for a second time this season.

The Eagles concentrated their defense Saturday on stopping Stewart with double- and triple-teams after Stewart scored 18 points and had the game-winning jump shot in the Panthers' 35-34 win on Jan. 28 at Vilonia.

Vilonia did effectively neutralize Stewart, who was limited to just four points, but the Siloam Springs' senior had his teammates step up in a big way.

Junior guard Nate Vachon hit five 3-pointers and led Siloam Springs with 20 points, while senior Carter Winesburg had 14 points as Siloam Springs secured the No. 2 seed from the 5A-West with a 46-37 victory on senior night.

"Man, guys stepped up and hit big shots," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "Defensively, it may be the best we've looked in a couple of weeks, really battled for rebounds. Man, really proud of the kids because Vilonia, that's a good team. They're well coached. They've got athletes. good players. ... Really excited about how our kids played today and on an upswing heading into the state tournament."

Siloam Springs (20-6, 12-2) was looking like it might go scoreless in the second quarter but a late Carter Winesburg basket cut the Vilonia lead to 16-13 at halftime.

Winesburg, who sat most of the first half with two early fouls, buried a 3-pointer to open the third quarter to tie the game. He scored seven of his points in the third quarter as Siloam Springs rallied to take a 28-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Vachon went to work in the fourth. After Jones White gave Vilonia a 29-28 lead with a 3-pointer in the corner, Vachon answered with a 3-pointer to go up 31-29. Nate Hawbaker gave the Panthers a 33-31 lead, but Austin Myers hit a 3-pointer to put Vilonia up 34-33.

With 4 minutes, 14 seconds remaining, Vachon hit a 3-pointer and was fouled on the play.

"We needed that," Tim Stewart said.

Vachon completed the rare four-point play as the Panthers took the lead for good 37-34.

"Man I was just thinking what's the right play to make?" Vachon said. "That's either finding open teammates or teammates finding me in open positions. I just happened to knock down the shots when it mattered."

Dalton Newman poked away a ball on Vilonia's next possession and passed ahead to Josh Stewart for a layup.

Winesburg followed with a driving basket as Siloam Springs went up 41-34. Vachon would hit four straight free throws as Siloam Springs finished off the win.

"I thought they had some very big role players," Vilonia coach Troy Campbell said. "They stepped up and made some big shots. That and one three was huge. Some of their guys just made some plays for sure."

"I'm super proud of our guys. They never quit, all the way to the end. I'm super proud of their effort. They played hard. They just kind of made some bigger plays than what we did at the end. But hat's off to them. They played a tough zone. They're long. They hit some shots and today they were just the better team than what we were."

Myers led Vilonia with 13 points, while White had nine. The Eagles will be the No. 3 seed from the 5A-West and play Maumelle at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5A state tournament in Sheridan.

Siloam Springs will play Sylvan Hills (14-11, 7-7) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Siloam Springs 46, Vilonia 37

Vilonia^9^7^10^11^--^37

Siloam Springs^11^2^15^18^--^46

Vilonia (17-10, 11-3): Myers 13, White 9, Lawrence 5, Lovelace 4, Bartlett 4, McKissack 2.

Siloam Springs (20-6, 12-2): Vachon 20, Winesburg 14, Newman 6, Stewart 4, Hawbaker 2.