Wear blue on March 4 to support colon cancer awareness

March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month and on March 4 the community is encouraged to wear blue to show their support and honor those affected by this cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), not counting some kinds of skin cancers, colorectal is the third most common cancer in men and women. And of those affecting both men and women, colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the U.S.

If you are 45 or older, it's time to start colon cancer screenings if you haven't already. These screenings can help find precancerous polyps (abnormal growths) so they can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screenings also can find colon cancer early, when treatment works best. However, many adults have not been screened as recommended.

Are there risk factors for colon cancer?

The CDC says age plays a role in the risk of getting colon cancer, but other factors include:

• Inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis.

• A personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps.

• A genetic syndrome such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) external icon or hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (Lynch syndrome)

Lifestyle factors that may contribute to an increased risk of colorectal cancer include:

• A diet low in fruit and vegetables

• A low-fiber and high-fat diet, or a diet high in processed meats

• Lack of regular physical activity

• Overweight and obesity

• Alcohol consumption

• Tobacco use

Don't wait to get screened

It's important to get screened whether you have symptoms or not. Precancerous polyps and colorectal cancer don't always cause symptoms, especially early on.

And family history isn't a major factor in whether a person has colon cancer or not. Most colorectal cancers occur in people with no history of the disease, according to the CDC.

Some symptoms to be aware of include:

• Abdominal pain, aches or cramps that don't go away

• Blood in or on your stool (bowel movement)

• Change in bowel habits

• Diarrhea, constipation or a feeling that the bowel does not empty all the way

• Unexplained weight loss

Speak with your physician about these symptoms, they may not be cancer – but your doctor can help you discover why they are occurring.

