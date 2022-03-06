Arrests and citations

Feb. 21
• Brian Nguyen, 48, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operating vehicle with no license plate.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Hope Renee Leflore, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Sergio Angel Padilla-Soto, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 22
• Alexander Tyler Harris, 24, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Steven Hicks, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 23
• Charles Derrick Malone, 57, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Candace Starr Matherne, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Casey Matthew Reil, 30, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• KC Taylor Gregg, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• David Carl Shirley, 41, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening x4; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.
Feb. 24
• Heber Josue Brenes, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Everett Lee Somerville, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Burns Dodson, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 26
• Lashorn Alexander, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Reynaldo Julian Medina, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Chang Vang, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 27
• Johnny Edwin, 46, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; offenses involving a motor vehicle equipped with and ignition interlock. device.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.