Arrests and citations

Feb. 21

• Brian Nguyen, 48, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operating vehicle with no license plate.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Hope Renee Leflore, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Sergio Angel Padilla-Soto, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 22

• Alexander Tyler Harris, 24, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Steven Hicks, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 23

• Charles Derrick Malone, 57, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Candace Starr Matherne, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Casey Matthew Reil, 30, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• KC Taylor Gregg, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• David Carl Shirley, 41, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening x4; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

Feb. 24

• Heber Josue Brenes, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Everett Lee Somerville, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Jeremy Burns Dodson, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 26

• Lashorn Alexander, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Reynaldo Julian Medina, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Chang Vang, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 27

• Johnny Edwin, 46, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; offenses involving a motor vehicle equipped with and ignition interlock. device.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.