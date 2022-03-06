Boys soccer mercy rules Huntsville

Siloam Springs' boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday with a 9-0 mercy rule win over Huntsville.

The Panthers led 8-0 at halftime and the second half was shortened to 20 minutes, via the sportsmanship rule.

Ivan Sandoval opened the scoring in the eighth minute with an assist from Jason Flores. Erik Gomez scored in the 11th minute with the assist going to Carlos Sandoval, while Edwin Batres scored unassisted in the 13th minute and Ronald Mancia unassisted in the 14th minute. David Gowin assisted on Rivas' goal in the 27th minute, while Rivas assisted on Ronny Ramirez's goal in the 28th minute.

Ferres assisted on Ramirez's second goal in the 32nd minute. Garcia assisted on a goal for Mychael Quinonez in the 57th minute.

Rivas notched his second assist on Ferres' goal in the 35th minute to complete the Panthers' scoring.

Panthers 0, Fayetteville 0

Siloam Springs and Fayetteville played to a scoreless tie Friday in the Harrison Classic at F.S. Garrison Stadium.

The game was played with two 25-minute halves.

The Panthers were scheduled to play twice on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

Up next

The Panthers are back in action at home Monday against Green Forest before traveling to Mountain Home on Thursday to open 5A-West Conference play.