City Board approves resolutions for Whataburger

During Tuesday's meeting, Siloam Springs city directors approved Resolutions 14-22 and Resolution 15-22 clearing the way for Whataburger to come to Siloam Springs.

Resolution 14-22 was for a significant development permit for the restaurant and Resolution 15-22 was for a special use permit, both of which were unanimously approved by the directors.

The new Whataburger will be a 3,751-square foot restaurant located at 2690 Hwy 412 East across the street from Arvest Bank. Both permits were approved by the planning commission during the its meeting Feb. 8.

Senior planner Ben Rhoads said there are no new driveways being proposed because the driveway for the adjacent 7-Brew was designed to be a shareable access driveway.

Whataburger will put in two dual-entrance drive-throughs, which is the reason for the special use permit, Rhoads said.

"Within our code a drive-through service that abuts a residential property is required to get a special use and there is a residential (property) to the south of this property," Rhoads said.

Along with the permit, the landscape plan calls for Magnolia trees which would soften some of the noise from the speaker box and a block wall that will be built on the south side to block any errant headlights which will shine through peoples' windows, Rhoads said.

Director Reid Carroll asked Rhoads how it was going to work as far as people crossing the four ways coming through the intersection.

"One side you have four lanes with the center turning," Carroll said. "Coming from the south to the north you don't. How are we looking to improve that?"

City Engineer Justin Bland answered that question by saying the intersection is controlled by ArDOT so the city is limited as to what it can do until it meets certain warrants.

"We have approached them last fall to consider to study this area with the intent, the hope of adding a dedicated left turn lane that would basically double that cueing space so we could have the left turn lane," Bland said.

ArDOT reached out to the city and it is starting traffic counts so the city is pending the results on that, Bland said.

Carroll asked if Whataburger would come in would the city have to change what its plan is? Bland said there is 80 feet of rideway which is the same as on the other side of the road.

Bland said the Arvest side would have a majority of the shift but both sides of the road will need to be widened.

City directors also approved and listened to the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Feb. 15 city board meeting.

• Resolution 11-22 concerning a final plat development permit for the 14800 to 14900 block of Lawlis Road.

• Resolution 12-22 regarding a final plat development permit for the 2100 to 2400 block of East Kenwood Street.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 215 block of Davidson Road.

Contracts and approvals

• Dark Fiber Lease Agreement between the city of Siloam Springs and Cobb-Vantress LLC.

Presentations

• Police department promotions and introduction of new officers.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-22 concerning the annexation of the 200 block of Airport Road on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-07 regarding the rezoning of the 2100 to 2400 block of East Kenwood Street from R-3 (Residential two-family) to R-2 (Residential medium) on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-08 concerning the rezoning of the 1200 block of South Holly Street from a conditional R-4 zone to a standard R-4 zone on its first reading. An R-4 zone is a residential multi-family zone.

Resolutions

• Resolution 13-22 concerning a significant development permit for the 1200 block of South Holly Street.

• Resolution 16-22 regarding a preliminary plat development permit for the 600 to 900 block of Highway 16.

Staff Reports

• Bird Scooter discussion.

• Video recordings of Board of Directors and Planning Commission-Board of Adjustment meetings.

• Year-end financials.

• Administrator's report.