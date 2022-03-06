December jury trial scheduled in Gentry murder case

BENTONVILLE -- A December jury trial has been scheduled for Martin Tavarez-Torres, who is accused of killing a co-worker at a Gentry restaurant.

Tavarez-Torres, 21, is charged with capital murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green scheduled Tavarez-Torres' jury trial to begin Dec. 12.

Prosecutors have waived the death penalty, so if convicted, Tavarez-Torres would be sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole.

He's accused of shooting and killing Fidel Mercado Reyes.

Reyes was pronounced dead Nov. 10 at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. He was shot once in the back of the head, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Reyes was a cook at La Huerta in Gentry. Police were called to the restaurant in response to the shooting. Restaurant staff told police the shooter was the nephew of the owner and had started working there that week, according to the affidavit.

Another restaurant employee told police she heard what sounded like an explosion in the kitchen, according to the affidavit. She said Tavarez-Torres ran past her and out the door, and then she saw Reyes lying on the floor, according to the affidavit.

Tavarez-Torres fled the scene in his pickup. He was arrested in Fayetteville after police learned his brother lived there, according to the affidavit.

Marlenne Navarette-Flores, Reyes' sister-in-law, told police she believed the shooting may have been over a slot-machine ticket Reyes won at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., according to the affidavit. Police found the winning ticket in Reyes' jacket at the restaurant, according to the affidavit.

Tavarez-Torres is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.