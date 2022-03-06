Lady Panthers go cold in second half

SHERIDAN -- Reina Tiefel streaked to the basket for a layup to bring Siloam Springs within 38-37 of Little Rock Christian with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter of Thursday's Class 5A state tournament game, and the Lady Panthers seemingly had all the momentum.

Siloam Springs had trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, but had clawed back to trail 34-29 at halftime and started the second half on a 8-4 run.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, Tiefel's back in the third quarter would be the final points for a long stretch. The Lady Panthers missed four straight possessions to take the lead, and Little Rock Christian went on a 24-5 run to close the game and run away with a 62-42 victory in the opening round at Yellowjacket Arena.

Tiefel's basket with 5:25 left in the fourth ended the Lady Panthers' scoring drought, but by that time the Warriors led 51-39 and were in complete control.

"We had a huge drought, and there were some turnovers in that stretch as well," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "I felt like at 38-37, I think we got the ball three or four times where we didn't convert, and I felt like we had all the momentum from halftime to that point. After that point I feel like the momentum shifted. They had a stretch where they made a couple of shots, made some plays."

The Warriors' game ending surge started with a pair of free throws with 1:28 left in the third from Mia Smith, who finished with 16 points and hit 12 of 15 from the free-throw line. That pair at the line made it 40-37.

Smith had a chance at a three-point play but missed the free throw to go up 42-37. Ashley Hopper gave Little Rock Christian a 44-37 lead going into the fourth quarter with a bucket.

Ashton Elley, a Alabama-Birmingham signee, hit her fifth 3-pointer of the game to open the third and had a basket inside for a 49-37 lead with 6:41 left.

"We talked about it at halftime, but we picked up our defense," said Little Rock Christian coach Ronald Rogers. "We went to a man to man. We played a lot zone in the first half. We went to our man to man. I feel like that's what got us over the hump. We played really good defense and defense turns to offense. We started hitting some shots."

Smith hit two more free throws for a 51-37 lead and a 13-0 run dating back to the third quarter. Tiefel's basket with 5:25 left got Siloam Springs back within 51-39, and Brooke Ross followed with one inside to make it 51-41.

But Elley answered again for the Lady Warriors, who went on a 13-1 run to close out the game.

"Man it was a really good game up until that point," Rippy said. "I told our kids at halftime, we're playing well and they're playing well, and if I was a fan this was probably the best game in the tournament to this point. Obviously we had a stretch there where we couldn't finish a shot and then had some costly turnovers in that stretch. That was disappointing"

Siloam Springs opened the game with four straight points from Ross, but the Lady Warriors opened up a 21-12 lead after the first. Elley hit three 3-pointers in the period. Mimo Jacklik kept Siloam Springs close early with a pair of 3-pointers.

After Little Rock Christian went up 23-12 to open the second quarter -- its biggest lead of the first half -- Tiefel hit a 3-pointer from the corner and Brooke Smith followed with a jumper to make it 23-17.

Faith Ellis had a putback and Tiefel had two straight baskets to pull Siloam Springs within 28-23 with 4:16 left in the second.

The Lady Panthers got within 31-27 on a Jacklik jumper, but Elley hit another 3-pointer to put the Lady Warriors up 34-27.

"We knew (Elley) was their best shooter, and we were trying hard to get on her right hand, but over the course of four quarters you're going to lose her a few times, and boy she seemed to really capitalize," Rippy said.

Ross scored in the final seconds of the second quarter to make it 34-29 at halftime.

Elley finished with a game-high 27 points to lead the Lady Warriors, who advanced to Friday's game against East No. 4 seed Paragould.

"She's been that way her whole career," Rogers said. "Very excited for her. She's a senior, putting it all out on the line. That's what it's all about."

Mia Smith had 16 and Ashley Hopper 10 for Little Rock Christian.

Ross finished with 14 points for Siloam Springs, while Tiefel and Jacklik each had 12 and Ellis and Smith each with two.

The Lady Panthers finished with a 17-10 record overall, making the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

"Obviously we wanted to do more," Rippy said. But it doesn't take away from this group and what they have been able to accomplish this year. ...

"Very proud. For the first time in a while we were back in the tournament. And it wasn't just a squeak in, we had a solid third seed, and we were in the race for the two seed until that last week. ... I think it's been a positive experience for all of our kids. We've had a group trip. We've experienced the environment. You hope the ones that are coming back loved it enough that they desire to get back."

LR Christian 62, Siloam Springs 42

Siloam Springs^12^17^8^5^--^42

LR Christian^21^13^10^18^--^62

Siloam Springs (17-10): Ross 14, Jacklik 12, Tiefel 12, Smith 2, Ellis 2.

LR Christian (23-4): Elley 27, Smith 16, Denton 10, Hopper 7, Young 2.