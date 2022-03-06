Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, March 6, 2022

Donna Lorraine Clinton

Donna Lorraine Clinton, 57, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 3, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Oct. 14, 1964, in Litchfield, Ill., to Donald Pierce and Dolores J. Calcott.

She was a free spirit and enjoyed being out on the river.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters, Lori Pierce and Peggy Bruffett.

She is survived by her daughters, April Harrelson and Lori Davis; her sister, Karen DeMarco; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Melvin Augustus Matthews II

Melvin Augustus Matthews II, 68, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 25, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

He was born March 31, 1953, to Millard and Jo'Ann Matthews in Siloam Springs.

He enjoyed working on cars and fishing. He loved music and was talented at singing and playing the guitar.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Tammy.

He is survived by his parents; three sons, Melvin Matthews III and spouse Shian of Siloam Springs, Miles Matthews and spouse Alex of Siloam Springs, and Mark Matthews and spouse Miranda of Watts, Okla.; one daughter, Amanda Lanham and spouse Walter of Fayetteville, Ark.; four sisters, Glatha Tate and spouse Wilford of Chickasha, Okla., Mashell Snow and spouse Travis of Siloam Springs, Ark., Thalia Martin and spouse Tom of Horizon City, Texas, and Ruth Youngmen and spouse Darrell of Lawton, Okla.; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one uncle.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the cremation arrangements.