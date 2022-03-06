Panthers bow out in first round

SHERIDAN -- Siloam Springs struggled to get anything going offensively in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament, and as a result, the Panthers had a short stay in the postseason.

Sylvan Hills, the third seed from the 5A-Central, led the whole way in a 47-39 victory over Siloam Springs on Thursday at Yellowjacket Arena.

The Panthers, after a terrific regular season, finished the season 20-7 overall.

Siloam Springs fell behind on the opening possession of the game when Sylvan Hills' Lawrence Tippen knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Bears (15-11) a 3-0 lead.

Da Carter Coleman hit a trey on the Bears' next possession for a 6-0 lead, and eventually lead 12-6 after the first quarter, 26-15 at halftime and 37-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Siloam Springs opened the fourth quarter on a 10-3 run to slice the Bears' lead to 40-35 late in the fourth, but the Panthers couldn't get any closer.

"We challenged the kids, and the effort was there," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "They played super hard. Give Sylvan Hills a lot of credit. They hit some big shots. You know we cut it there to five. We just couldn't get that dagger play."

Siloam Springs didn't have starting senior point guard Carter Winesburg, who injured an ankle in a noncontact shooting drill on Tuesday.

Winesburg dressed out, had his ankle taped and tried to give it a go in warmups, but ultimately was unable to play in the game.

The Panthers' felt his absence early in when they turned the ball over on seven of eight possessions, including five straight turnovers at one point.

"Carter brings a different dimension where we can put guys in other places," Stewart said. "We weren't able to do that tonight."

The Bears played a stifling man-to-man defense, which kept a hand in the face of the Panthers most of the night.

Siloam Springs hit only 6 of 16 shots from the field in the first half and missed all seven of its 3-point attempts to go with 11 turnovers.

The Panthers cleaned up their turnovers with only two in the second half, but the shooting still struggled.

Siloam Springs hit 3 of 13 from behind the 3-point line, finishing 3 of 20 from long range and 16 of 45 overall from the field.

"They applied enough pressure where we didn't ever play as poised or comfortable as we have in the past," Stewart said. "That affects your shooting. Obviously it is what it is. We needed to hit some shots. It didn't happen."

Nate Vachon ended the 3-point shooting drought to open the second half with a 3-pointer -- his only trey of the night.

Nate Hawbaker and Brendan Lashley also hit 3-pointers in the second half, but Josh Stewart was unable to get one to fall.

"Josh and Nate, most games we're confident they're going to hit some shots," Tim Stewart said. "It was tough running sets to get them the looks, and then it was hard because once they did get a look it didn't go in as much as we wanted it to."

The Panthers did find some success with Stewart slashing to the basket in the second half. He scored 10 of his team-high 13 points in the final 16 minutes.

Junior Dalton Newman scored seven points, while Vachon, Lashley and Hawbaker each had five and Jedi Hunter four for the Panthers.

Tippen led Sylvan Hills with 14 points, while Shamar Womack had 13.

"I thought our kids showed a lot of grit against a very, very tough Siloam Springs team, because they guard you so well," said Sylvan Hills coach Kevin Davis. "They shoot the ball so well."

When it was all said it done, it was an emotional locker room for Siloam Springs as its season came to an end.

"Unfortunately, there's only one team in each classification that ends on a win," Tim Stewart said. "We wanted to go one more because you love this group. I couldn't be any more proud. It's such a great group of guys, great teammates, love each other, let you coach them. We just don't want to see them go."

Sylvan Hills 47, Siloam Springs 39

Sylvan Hills^12^14^11^10^--^47

Siloam Springs^6^9^10^14^--^39

Sylvan Hills (15-11): Tippen 14, Womack 13, Coleman 7, Jasper 7, Deloach 4, Okafor 2.

Siloam Springs (20-7): Stewart 13, Newman 7, Vachon 5, Lashley 5, Hawbaker 5, Hunter 4.