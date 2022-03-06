Planning commission to hear Brick Oven Pizza permit

The planning commission will hear a significant development permit for Brick Oven Pizza Company during Tuesday's meeting.

Brick Oven Pizza Company is proposing to put in a 3,657 square foot restaurant with a drive-through at 3505 Hwy 412 East, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland. The permit will go before the city board of directors April 5, the report states.

Access to the restaurant will be through a private drive with a set access easement in place to allow for legal access to the property, the report states.

The lot will have a one-way counter-clockwise site movement and surplus parking, the report states. What separates this site from other developments is it does not abut or touch any public streets. Simon Sager Avenue is the closest street located to the east of the property, the report states.

City staff is recommending approval of the permit for Brick Oven Pizza with two stated conditions. The first condition is there must be permission given from the neighboring property to the east, which is the same as the current property owner of the subject property, the report states.

The second condition is related to some minor edits needed to the drainage report. Those will be reviewed and approved by the city engineer prior to construction, the report states.

The commissioners will also vote on and hear the following items:

• Meeting minutes for the Feb. 22 special-called meeting.

Development permit approvals

• Significant development permit for 1113 East Ashley St. This item will go before the city board April 5.

• Rezoning development permit to rezone 799 South Lincoln St from C-2 (Roadway commercial) to R-O (Residential office). This item will go before the city board on April 5.

• City comprehensive plan monthly update.

Staff approved permits

• Lot split development permit for the 21000 block of Davidson Road. This item went before the city board for easements March 1.

• Lot consolidation development permit for 799 South Lincoln Street. This item is estimated to go before the city board for easements May 3.