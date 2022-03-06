SSHS girls soccer blanks Harrison, FS Southside

The Siloam Springs girls won their second game of the season Friday with a 3-0 win against host Harrison in the Harrison Classic at F.S. Garrison Stadium.

Halle Hernandez scored the game's first goal on an assist by Abygail Ballesteros. Hernandez assisted on a Clara Church goal and Jetta Broquard had an unassisted goal to complete the Lady Panthers' scoring.

It was their second straight win after losing the season opener Monday against Bentonville West. The Lady Panthers won at Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play 6A state champion Fayetteville and Valley View on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

"We faced a lot of adversity this week," said head coach Abby Ray. "We lost six starters from last year so we started a very new team. We had nine girls still in basketball, so at one point we played a man down. On top of those things we played the two best teams from the 6A; state champion Fayetteville and runner-up Bentonville West.

"We struggled a little early in the week, lacking team chemistry, but you can see it developing every game. I'm really excited to see what we do this season. This team has a lot of potential. We have every expectation to go far this year."

Siloam Springs 4, FS Southside 0

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team earned its first win of the season Tuesday with a 4-0 win at Fort Smith Southside.

Jetta Broquard scored two goals, while Abygail Ballesteros had two assists. Karen Flores had a goal and an assist, while Halle Hernandez scored a goal and Clara Church added an assist.

Ballesteros assisted on Broquard's first goal, and Flores assisted on Broquard's second as Siloam Springs went up 2-0.

Church found Flores for a goal and 3-0 lead. Ballesteros' final assist came to Hernandez to set the final score.

Up next

The Lady Panthers return to action Tuesday at Bentonville before playing at Mountain Home on Thursday to open 5A-West Conference play.