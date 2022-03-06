Photo submitted Willie Popejoy (second from left), fulfilled a lifelong dream. of riding a motorcycle ride on Wednesday. Popejoy an elderly man with cerebral palsy got to ride with American Legion Riders (From left to right) Sergeant-at-Arms Frank Henry, Second Vice Commander Mike Henry and Chaplain Ron Evans. The Legion Riders were happy to grant Popejoy the ride of his life.

Print Headline: The ride of his life

