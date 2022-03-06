Sign in
The ride of his life

March 6, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Willie Popejoy (second from left) fulfilled a lifelong dream of riding a motorcycle on Wednesday. Popejoy, an elderly man with cerebral palsy, got to ride with American Legion Riders (from left) Sergeant-at-Arms Frank Henry, Second Vice Commander Mike Henry and Chaplain Ron Evans. The Legion Riders were happy to grant Popejoy the ride of his life.

