Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Stanley Charles Huckabone, Sr.

Stanley Charles Huckabone, Sr., 83 of Green Forest, Arkansas, died March 4, 2022, at his home. He was born December 29, 1938, in Pittsfield, New York, to Samuel and Agnes Huckabone. Stanley married the love of his life, Peggy Brabury on June 3, 1961. He was the owner and operator of several self-started businesses. Stanley and his wife spent many years, donating their time to the Wildflowers Chapel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and five sisters.

Survivors include his wife Peggy; two sons, Stanley Charles Huckabone Jr. of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Daniel Huckabone and wife Gisela of Gentry, Arkansas; one daughter, Laura Huckabone and boyfriend Robert Moss of Missoula, Montana; and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, March 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Graveside service will be Saturday March 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Ruth Ann LeRoy

Ruth Ann LeRoy, 70, of Watts, Okla., died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1951, in Elgin, Ill., to Clifford J. Howenstein and Patricia Bailey Howenstein.

She was the widow of the late Marvin D. LeRoy. She was a homemaker who loved to play bingo for many years, enjoyed watching NASCAR, playing lottery tickets, and taking care of her animals.

She is survived by one daughter, Betty Causey of Siloam Springs, Ark.; one son, Marvin D. LeRoy II of Watts; two brothers, Laurence W. Howenstein and wife Cindy of Sanford, N.C., and Richard W. Howenstein and wife Barbara of Briarwood, Ill.; one sister, Rosie Wright of Watts, Okla., and one grandson.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the cremation arrangments.

Michael Peterson

Michael "Mike" Peterson was born in September of 1956 in Bakersfield, California, to Bob and JoAnn Peterson. He grew up in Eugene, Oregon, and attended North Eugene High School, Judson Baptist College in Portland, Oregon, and the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon.

He began a career in printing in the early 1980s which ended up spanning about three decades and three different states.

He married his wife, Joy Graham, of The Dalles, Oregon in 1979 and had three children, Jenni, David, and Jon. He was a wonderful husband and father.

For a time, Mike enjoyed operating the sound system at Siloam Springs Bible Church where he was a member.

He also liked amateur astronomy and enjoyed doing it with others, as well as teaching others about it with his friends. Watching old movie classics was also a favorite thing to do.

As a youth, he was a member of the Boy Scouts and reached the level of Eagle Scout.

Mike accepted Christ as his Savior early in life and devoted his life to serving the Lord through his career.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Peterson of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, his sons, David Peterson of Tulsa, OK and Jonathan Peterson of Siloam Springs, AR, his sister, Jackie Fischer of Eugene, OR and brother, Greg Peterson of Portland, OR, as well as other extended family in the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere.

Mike was loved by many and will be truly missed in this life. Now he is at peace in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held 2:00pm, Friday, March 11, 2022 at Siloam Springs Bible Church with Pastor Bruce Boehmer.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

Johnie Raymond Pickett, Jr.

Johnie Raymond Pickett, Jr., 76, died March 6, 2022, at Fayetteville VA Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born in Fort Morgan, Colo., on Sept. 10, 1945, to Johnie Pickett Sr. and Mabel Ruby (Nickelson) Pickett. He was a helicopter gunner in the Vietnam war.

He is preceded in death by his son Johnnie Pickett and brothers, Walter and Melvin Pickett.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Lovett and husband Phillip of Watts, Okla.; brother, Billy Pickett and wife Wanda of Siloam Springs, Ark.; sisters, Hazel Westmorland and Iva Traxler of Fort Morgan, Colo.; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial to follow at Bell Cemetery, Watts, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.