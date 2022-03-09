LETTER: Where are they?

Where are they?

Jesus said, "My kingdom is not of this world. If it were, my servants would fight to prevent my arrest by the Jewish leaders. But now my kingdom is from another place." John 18:36

The so-called Christians who attacked the U.S. Capitol, carrying Christian flags, crosses and other Christian symbols, chanting "Fight for Trump!" Fight for Trump!" "Fight for Trump!' are not real Christians by any measure.

It is not easy for the world to know who the real Children of God are.

They are supposed to be the peacemakers, the ones who let their light shine so the whole world can see their good deeds and glorify God, the ones who love their neighbors, the ones who do for others what they want others to do for them, the ones who follow Jesus and his example, the ones who stand up for righteousness and rebuke the hypocrites as he did.

Where the heck are they?

The real Christians are not of this world (John 15:19), they are foreigners, exiles, travelers and strangers. They are not citizens of the world; their citizenship is in heaven. (1 Peter 1:17; 1 peter 2:11; Ephesians 2:19; Philippians 3:20).

They have traveled through here and shaken the dust off their feet.

It is so dark in this part of the world that one cannot see the light of Christ, only the red glow of the devil, the god of this world.

The devil showed Jesus all the kingdoms of the world and said to him, "I will give you all their authority and splendor; it has been given to me, and I can give it to anyone I want to. If you worship me, it will all be yours." (Luke4:5-7).

Jesus turned him down, but the MAGA CRINOs signed a contract with the devil. They wanted control of the U.S. government to preserve their "religious freedom" of racial discrimination, hatred for LGBTQ people and, most of all, get rid of all those Godless Democrats who champion a multicultural society, including the ones who call themselves Christians!

"After this, I saw a large crowd with more people than could be counted. They were from every race, tribe, nation and language, and they stood before the throne and before the Lamb. They wore white robes and held palm branches in their hands." Revelation 7:9 (Contemporary English Version).

No MAGA CRINOs in Heaven!

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs