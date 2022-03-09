ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE TENNIS

Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU^3 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam Springs 7th, 8th at S'dale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^5:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

at Rogers Heritage Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. Rogers Heritage^4 p.m.

Siloam Springs vs. Gravette^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Hendrix Invitational^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Farmington^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

at Rogers Heritage Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. Harrison^4 p.m.

Siloam Springs vs. Van Buren^6 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Hendrix Invitational^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

at Rogers Heritage Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Alma^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Alma^7 p.m.

March 16

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam 7th, 8th at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.

March 17

COLLEGE TENNIS

Bethany at John Brown^2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^4 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.