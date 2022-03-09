ON TAP
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE TENNIS
Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU^3 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH TRACK
Siloam Springs 7th, 8th at S'dale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^5:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
at Rogers Heritage Tournament
Siloam Springs vs. Rogers Heritage^4 p.m.
Siloam Springs vs. Gravette^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE TRACK
JBU at Hendrix Invitational^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Siloam Springs at Farmington^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
at Rogers Heritage Tournament
Siloam Springs vs. Harrison^4 p.m.
Siloam Springs vs. Van Buren^6 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE TRACK
JBU at Hendrix Invitational^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
at Rogers Heritage Tournament
Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home (DH)^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home (DH)^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Alma^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Alma^7 p.m.
March 16
JUNIOR HIGH TRACK
Siloam 7th, 8th at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.
March 17
COLLEGE TENNIS
Bethany at John Brown^2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Harrison at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^4 p.m.
