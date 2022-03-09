OPINION: State races finalize with filings, changes set for NWA

Forgive the "list" format, but at this juncture in the "new numbering" after the 2020 U.S. Census, it might be easier to follow.

As the "dust settled" from the state filings, there were a few surprises but some incumbents in the NWA area were gleeful, not catching an opponent. Some races will not be decided until November; at least four have Libertarian opponents along with Democratic and Republicans seeking these positions.

Area State House Seats:

• House Dist. 14 - Grant Hodges, a former state Rep. of Rogers, now out of office, is running as a Republican against Democratic challenger Brian Eaton of Bentonville.

• House Dist. 15 - State Rep. John P. Carr, a Republican from Rogers, is running against Rachel Cox, a Democrat, from Rogers.

• House Dist.16 - State Rep. Kendon Underwood, a Republican of Cave Springs, is running unopposed.

• House Dist. 17 - State Rep. Delia Haak, a Republican, from Centerton, is running unopposed.

• House Dist. 18 - State Rep. Robin Lundstrum, of Elm Springs, a Republican, is seeking re-election. Her Democratic challengers are Monique Jones of Springdale and Hunter Vick of Springdale. The Democrats will face off in the May primary to meet Lundstrum in the November General Election.

• House Dist. 19 - There is no incumbent in this race. Hunter Vick, Paula Irwin, and Richard Billingsley, both Democrats will meet in the May primary with the winner facing Republican candidate Steve Unger in November.

• House Dist. 20 – State Rep. Denise Garner, a Democrat of Fayetteville, is seeking re-election. She is unopposed.

• House Dist. 21 – State Rep. Nicole Clowney, a Democrat, of Fayetteville, is seeking re-election. She is unopposed.

• House Dist. 22 – State Rep. David Whitaker, a Democrat, is seeking re-election. He is challenged by Republicans Brian Hester of Fayetteville, who lost to Whitaker in the last election cycle, and Don E. McNaughton, also of Fayetteville, only one of whom will face Whitaker after the May primary election.

• House Dist. 23 – A four-person field has developed with no incumbent in this district. There are three Republicans, Bryan Suggs of Fayetteville, Jim Wilson of Greenland and Kendra Moore of Lincoln; only one of this trio will advance to November, facing Libertarian candidate Ryan Hanson.

• House Dist. 24 – State Rep. Charlene Fite, a Republican from Van Buren, will have Christie Robertson, of Alma, as a GOP opponent in the May Primary. There is no Democratic candidate or Libertarian in this race.

State Senate Filings In NWA:

• State Senate District 28 – Lone Democratic challenger Jim Wallace of Eureka Springs will see who emerges from the field of five Republicans. Incumbent state Senator Bob Ballinger of Hindsville is seeking re-election. He is challenged by Republicans former state Senator Bryan B. King of Green Forest, state Rep. Keith Slape of Compton, Robert "Bob" Largent of Harrison and Theodore (Ted) Walker of Huntsville.

• Senate District 29 - Two Republican candidates, Jim Petty of Van Buren and Warren Robertson of Alma, will face off in May. There are no Democratic or Libertarian candidates filing.

• Senate District 30- State Senator Greg Leding, a Democrat of Fayetteville is seeking re-election. He has no opposition.

• Senate District 31- This is a new district with a lone Democratic candidate, Lisa Parks of Tontitown, who will in November face the winner of a trio of Republicans, state Rep. Clinton Penzo of Tontitown, Andres Thompson of Springdale and Paul Colvin, Jr., of Springdale.

• Senate Dist. 32 - Two Republicans, State Rep. Joshua Bryant of Rogers and Jim Tull of Rogers will face off in the May primary. There is no opposition for November.

• Senate Dist. 33 - State Senator Bart Hester, a Republican from Cave Springs, is seeking re-election. There is no opposition for November.

• Senate Dist. 34 - A pair of Republicans, State Rep. Jim Dotson of Bentonville and Mayor Peter Christie of Bella Vista, will meet in May, the winner facing J. P. DeVillers, a Liberterian candidate from Bella Vista in November.

• Senate District 35 - A trio of Republicans, State Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie of Gravette, Tyler Dees of Siloam Springs and Jeff Tennant of Gentry, will meet in the May primary. The winner will advance to November, facing Doug Peterson, of Gravette, a Libertarian.

Lots of races to watch and many new names to learn about on the campaign trail.

-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.