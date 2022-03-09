OPINION: Transformation requires communication, which requires data

This past week, I was in a conversation that made me recall a quote by Socrates. He said, "The secret of change is to focus all your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new." I would add, we must focus our energy on productive endeavors, don't get confused by simple action or movement, not all action is productive. One productive endeavor we must master to transform our community or business is effective communication.

Over the past months, we have touched on many elements to transform our community. They range from tourism, revitalization efforts, working together to build synergies, shopping local, saving local media, what local DNA is and more. One critical item we haven't really discussed is effective communication. We see good and bad examples of communication daily. This column focuses on transforming the mindsets within our community as we tackle the task of transforming our community. Never underestimate the power of effective communication.

Most want what is best for their community, however, we may differ on what our view of "best" is. Transforming a downtown, a community or business will be a hard-fought battle. To win this battle, you need to unleash the best of all the widespread communication vehicles possible.

Remember, you will never satisfy everyone, but a solid communication plan educates many of those influencers in the community to the facts, figures, and logic behind your efforts. In addition to targeting the right people in your communication efforts, always remember that they who own the data rule the process. What are the basics you need to understand as you embark on the path of educating a community?

You need two things, first is to utilize all current resources available to you at the moment. Secondly, you need to build for the future by starting to build your community database. This allows you to reach the community more effectively, and in a less costly way in the future. Let's briefly look at each of these.

Utilizing all your current resources is oftentimes easier said than done. The obvious would be your local media (newspaper and radio) companies. They have a vested interest in assisting you on this mission as you will never see a vibrant local media company in a struggling or dying community. Other currently inexpensive ways are with social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and others. Over time you will be able wean yourself from these necessary communication evils, but for now they fill a niche in a very fragmented communication world. Always be aware of other niche products that might help you spread your message. Remember, they need you as much or more than you need them, don't be afraid to ask.

It is the second part that I love to discuss. If you only remember one thing from this column, remember this. Those who own the data will ultimately rule the communication channels. As you build your communication network plan, with every piece of communication you send out, always think to yourself, how can I gather more data from which to capitalize on later? While it may be necessary to run social media ads today, understand you are providing local data to social media entities. Social media platforms have one weakness, they don't have enough local data to own your market, YET! They thrive on advertising. Nationally, they own the social media channels. Locally, they don't have networks well established. Once they do, your rates will soar as they start to drill down into local markets taking your consumers and leaving you with a few tidbits to chew on. Buyer beware.

Communities must learn to capture email addresses allowing them to build local newsletters that reach a percentage of the community. Communities must capture local phone numbers so they can utilize SMS/MMS (texting) campaigns to reach various groups. Communities must learn to build their own niche printed products allowing them to reach all their households. Communities must have a centralized calendar where everyone knows to go for information. While any of the above can be costly for a single business to pull off, none of the above is difficult and expensive when done as a community working together. Communities, both local and regional must synergize their efforts. The future is coming down the tracks, don't let your community miss the train.

-- John Newby, of Pineville, Mo., is a nationally recognized publisher, community, business and media consultant, and speaker. He authors "Building Main Street, not Wall Street," a column appearing in 50+ communities. The founder of Truly-Local, dedicated to assisting communities create excitement, energy, and combining synergies with local media to become more vibrant and competitive. His email is: [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.