Shambaugh donates funds to West Siloam Springs PD

by From Staff Reports | March 9, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS Okla -- Mike Shambaugh speaker of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council (D-9) recently made a $10,200 donation to the West Siloam Springs Police Department to assist in purchasing bulletproof vests for its officers.

West Siloam Springs is one of approximately 90 law enforcement agencies cross-deputized with the Cherokee Nation and also has a municipal agreement in place with the Cherokee Nation, according to an email from the Cherokee Nation.

Shambaugh, a veteran law enforcement officer in addition to his service to the tribe said he was pleased to help, the email states.

"The city of West Siloam has always been a great partner to the Cherokee Nation," Shambaugh said. "They understand the ever-growing need to protect their officers in today's world, and I was honored to assist them in the purchase of this life-saving equipment."

