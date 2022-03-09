Siloam Springs couple seeks to open kids’ activity center

A Siloam Springs couple is working towards building a kids activity center to offer local youths a place to play.

Gina Mayhew and her husband Cory got the idea after adopting several foster children and taking them to the indoor play area at Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville until the play ground closed.

"We needed a place where families could hang and build relationships," said Gina Mayhew. "We just want a place to celebrate family's healthy choices and have activities."

The couple has worked with kids who came from rough backgrounds and has always looked for places to take their young charges, Gina Mayhew said. The problem they ran into was that in many places, kids of all ages would routinely run into other children, she said.

This led the Mayhews to look into starting their own center in Siloam Springs. Gina Mayhew outlined her concept saying that their center would have multiple areas for different age groups. In Kids Gym there would be areas for different ages: 0-toddler; K-2nd Grade and 3rd Grade-6th Grade, Gina Mayhew said.

"We have developmental stages and padding would divide the stages," Gina Mayhew said.

There would be an inflatable obstacle course for kids to play in as well as other activities for different stages of development and projectors that will project moving games for kids, Gina Mayhew said.

Along with having a safe environment for children, Gina Mayhew is also planning to have treadmills for parents to use while their children play as well as elliptical and sofas, she said.

The stations for kids will be located in the center of the building while the parents will have their stations on perimeters so they can watch their children, Gina Mayhew said.

Gina Mayhew said there will also be a teen area off to the side which will house a basketball court and a half-soccer court as well as party rooms. The center will also have group days for kids from schools and organizations to come and play, Gina Mayhew said.

The Mayhews want people to know there is will not be any child care available so families will be able to interact with each other, Gina Mayhew said.

When it came time for the Mayhew's to draw inspiration for their center, they looked at the Jones Center in Springdale, Gina Mayhew said.

"The Jones Center is an inspiration of what a town could have," Gina Mayhew said. "The idea behind what the Jones Center does for the community is our inspiration."

Gina Mayhew was quick to point out Kids Gym will not have the same activities as the Jones Center but only saw it as an inspiration.

Kids Gym is a labor of love for the Mayhews, said Gina Mayhews. The couple has spent the last six and a half years of their lives working on Kids Gym by sacrificing date nights to do research and vacations to go and visit other youth activity centers to get ideas for their center, Gina Mayhew said.

So far the couple has obtained their 501(c)3 and started their website kidsgymsiloam.com. The Mayhews have already spent $25,000 of their own money and are still looking for more funds.

In order to obtain funds, the Mayhews are starting a weight loss challenge on Instagram, Gina Mayhew said. For every 20 pounds the couple loses participants gift them $20. Participants can follow the couple's challenge at WatchUsShrink72761 on Instagram, Gina Mayhew said.

The Mayhews reached out to Playtime LLC for donations of equipment and looking for a building to house the facilities, Gina Mayhew said.

According to Gina Mayhew, Playtime LLC created the children's play area at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa, Okla. They specialize in DuraSoft Safety Flooring System which meets certain safety requirements.

In order to house what they are looking to build, the Mayhews said they would need a building with approximately 30,000 square feet of space, Gina Mayhew said.

Along with funds, the Mayhews are looking for volunteers, Gina Mayhew said. The couple is seeking grant writers and volunteers who can help with maintenance needs like drywall and plumbing, plus also working with the children, Gina Mayhew said.

"We are not looking to feel the pressure that their whole life depends on it but this is a community center and how great would it be for the community to come together," Gina Mayhew said.

The Mayhews are also looking to have a panel of kids who would weigh in on what they want to see at Kids Gym, Gina Mayhew said. The Mayhews invite people to come and follow their weight loss journey and help Kids Gym by pledging funds, Gina Mayhew said.

"We want to make sure this is here for the people of Siloam," Gina Mayhew said.

For more information on Kids Gym or how to donate, visit kidsgymsiloam.com.