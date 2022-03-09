SSHS track competes at Van Buren Running Festival

The Siloam Springs track team competed last Friday in the Van Buren Running Festival.

The SSHS boys finished tied for ninth with 17 points. Mountain Home won the boys meet with 121 points, while host Van Buren was a distant second at 56.

The Panthers had success with their relay teams.

The 4x400-meter relay team finish third with a time of 3 minutes, 53.69 seconds.

The 4x200-meter relay finished fourth at 1:40.83.

The 4x800-meter relay placed eighth at 9:40.93.

The 4x100-meter relay finished ninth at 47.78.

Danilo Pozo was the Panthers' top individual finisher in the 200-meter dash at 24.33, while Jonathon Graves was 26th at 25.20, Jadon Gill 40th at 25.97; Daxton Spence 41st at 25.98; Michael Rauch 47th at 26.29; Stone Stephens 58th at 26.96; Jose Rico 69th at 28.56; River Ward 77th at 29.46 and Rustin Shirley 80th at 31.74.

Zach Jones placed eighth overall in the 300-meter hurdles Zach Jones at 51.65.

Conner Mitchell finished 11th in the 800 meters at 2:19.46, while Anthony Cruz was 33rd at 2:29.45 and Jared Brewer 47th at 2:38.17.

George Leroy placed 11th in the 400-meter dash at 56.69, while Spence was 22nd at 58.89.

Patrick Church took 13th in the 100 meters at 11.83; while Rico finished 42nd at 12.33, Leroy 45th at 12.41, Rauch 54th at 12.60, Stephens 58th at 12.71, Gill 59th at 12.72, Graves 72nd at 13.28; Ward 79th at 13.78; Jones 81st at 13.89 and Shirley 84th at 14.55.

Caleb Wallace finished 22nd in the 3,200-meter run at 13:35.19.

Jared Brewer placed 38th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:38.74, while Wallace was 54th at 6:15.97.

Girls

The Lady Panthers scored two points and finished 16th. Mountain Home won the meet with 72 points, while Fort Smith Southside was second at 61.

Jaclyn Weilnau scored Siloam Springs' only points with a seventh place finish in the 3,200 meters at 13:19.23. Shayla Conley placed ninth at 14:12.82, while Anna Floyd was 13th at 16:00.64.

Weilnau took 12th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:16.43, while Conley was 13th at 6:19.10 and Floyd 33rd at 7:25.73.

Esther Norwood placed 11th in the 200 meters at 29.58, followed by Jeri Roy in 32nd at 32.13 and Anahi Quinonez in 43rd at 34.38.

Norwood finished 18th in the 100 meters at 13.94, while Roy was 31st at 14.62 and Quinonez 44th at 15.75.