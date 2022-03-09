U of A student spearheads Miss Siloam Springs Pageant

A University of Arkansas student is putting on the first Miss Siloam Springs pageant at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at New Life Church.

Anna Claire Hay, the current USA National Miss Arkansas Teen, decided to put on the pageant to give young people the opportunity to compete for scholarships and learn about the importance of volunteering, Hay said. The pageant is open to anyone ages 0-25, Hay said.

Hay said she wanted to host the pageant here because there are pageants in cities like Fayetteville but not really any in Siloam Springs.

Hay's stepfather Greg Bropwn runs a State Farm office in Siloam Springs, she said. Hay herself grew up in the Northwest Arkansas and lived a few years in Siloam Springs before moving with her parents to Springdale.

Despite the name, Hay said the pageant is open to contestants outside of Siloam Springs as well as city residents. There are also a few categories for boys, she said. The main category will be Sunday Dress, Hay said.

"Not everyone feels comfortable in a pink gown or in a talent competition," Hay said.

Contestants are encouraged to wear something nice that shows off their personalities, Hay said.

Hay, who is also a former Miss Dogwood Festival, said she wants all of her title holders to be volunteers but does not want force them into a volunteer role, Hay said.

"I want them to find where they want to volunteer," Hay said. "It's important for us not to make them."

Growing up, Hay spent time volunteering with Alzheimer's patients in nursing homes, she said. Several kids who have their own volunteer platforms will donate scholarships that will be awarded to the contestants, Hay said.

Brinklee McDaniel, a Siloam Springs youth, has a platform called Just in Case, which provides luggage to foster kids so they don't have to carry their items in trash bags, said Kelly Brown, Hay's mother. Just in Case is providing a $100 scholarship for the pageant, Brown said.

Another Siloam Springs youth, Molly Claire Miller, has a platform called Blissfully Blended, which helps blended families learn to come together in love and respect, Brown said. Blissfully Blended is presenting a $100 scholarship, Brown said.

Hay's current platform, You Can Sit With Us, which promotes inclusion and anti-bullying, is also providing a $100 scholarship, Brown said.

"It's more important now to sit down and have the hard conversations and understand those around you," Hay said. "It's never too early to make a difference."

Hay is quick to point out that a person can't help anyone without first realizing their self-worth first, which is something she hopes the Miss Siloam Springs pageant will offer.

Having participated in pageants since she was young, Hay said that it has helped her develop as a person and encourages other young people to participate.

"I tell people it's more than just a crown and sash," Hay said. "They've developed me into the young woman I am today."

Not only has competing in pageants helped Hay further herself in college, it also gave her the confidence to do interviews and speak to people, she said.

Pageants also taught Hay the importance of being a role model to kids, Hay said. Little girls watch her and people come up to her and know who she is, Brown said.

Hay is in the middle of her freshman year in college and is majoring in exercise science with a minor in biology, she said. Hay started college while she was still in high school and has enough credits to make her a junior, she said.

The Miss Siloam Springs Pageant is Hay's third time organizing a pageant. While Hay is spearheading the pageant she is quick to acknowledge all of the contestants and volunteers who have stepped up to help because of the impact the pageant will have.

"I'm able to make an impact whether it's with these little girls or on a national stage," Hay said. "My goal is to leave this place better than when I got here."

Photo Submitted Mabry Kordsmeier, the current Miss Arkansas Junior High 2022, believes in helmet safety so she founded Hard Headed which promotes the use of bicycle helmets. Hard Headed is providing a $100 scholarship to the Miss Siloam Springs Pageant.

