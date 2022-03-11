Ninth-graders compete in first track meet

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade track teams competed Tuesday, March 8, at the Springdale Schools Invitational at Har-Ber High School.

Both the girls and boys teams finished 11th overall.

Fulbright Junior High won the girls meet with 91 points, while Bentonville Lincoln was second at 88. Siloam Springs scored 13.5 points.

Bentonville High won the boys meet with 126 points, beating second place Bentonville Washington, which had 104 points. Siloam Springs finished with 18.5 points.

Girls

Reese Sutulovich placed third in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 11.5 inches, while Avah Duncan was ninth at 28-2.

Duncan took fourth place in the discus at 75-1, while Sutulovich was seventh at 60-9.

Kathryne Hilburn-Frost finished eighth in the pole vault at 5 feet, 4 inches.

In the 100 meter dash, Jasmin Labitad finished 27th with a time of 16.55, while Frost was 28th at 16.64.

Boys

John Coffey won the discus with a first-place throw of 118-8, while Jacob Null was eighth at 90-10 and Drew Claborn 14th at 82-8.

The Panthers' 4x100-meter relay team of Isaiah Brashears, Gio Flores, Carter Morrell and Mikey McKinley placed fourth with a time of 49.93.

McKinley tied for seventh in the triple jump at 35-7, while Morrell was ninth at 34-6 and Eli Hargett 12th at 33-9.

McKinley placed 10th in the 100-meter dash at 12.95, while Flores was 12th at 13.06 and Morrell 25th at 13.73.

Flores placed 11th in the long jump at 16-3.75, while Parker Malonson was 16th at 15-6.5 and Brashears 17th at 15-6.5.

Null was 12th in the shot put with a throw of 33-2.5, while John Coffey was 13th at 32-9.5 and Drew Claborn 18th at 30-2.

Flores took 17th place in the high jump at 4-10.